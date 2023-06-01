Searching for Cosmic Neighbors: New Software Enhances the Hunt for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

In a remarkable breakthrough, researchers at Cornell University have developed innovative software that opens up new possibilities in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI). The Breakthrough Listen Investigation for Periodic Spectral Signals (BLIPSS), led by Akshay Suresh, a doctoral candidate in astronomy at Cornell, aims to detect repetitive patterns emanating from the core of our galaxy, the Milky Way. This blog post explores the groundbreaking research conducted by Cornell University and the role of their software, based on the Fast Folding Algorithm (FFA), in revolutionizing the hunt for intelligent life beyond our planet.







Understanding the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The quest to find signs of intelligent life beyond Earth has captivated the human imagination for decades. BLIPSS takes a unique approach by focusing on periodic signals, which can be indicative of directed transmissions from advanced civilizations. While natural astrophysical objects like pulsars generate periodic signals, the researchers recognize the potential of human-generated periodic transmissions to stand out against the background of non-periodic signals, all while consuming significantly less energy.

The Role of Fast Folding Algorithm: BLIPSS utilizes a cutting-edge search method known as the Fast Folding Algorithm (FFA), which offers enhanced sensitivity to periodic sequences of narrow pulses. This algorithm, introduced for the first time in the field of SETI through BLIPSS, allows the researchers to process over 1.5 million time series in just approximately 30 minutes. This efficient and open-source software serves as a science multiplier, significantly expanding the capacity to analyze data and identify potential techno-signatures.

Benefits of the BLIPSS Software: The adoption of the FFA-based software developed by Cornell University brings several advantages to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence:

Enhanced Sensitivity: The FFA allows for improved sensitivity to periodic signals, enabling researchers to identify potential techno-signatures that may have gone undetected using previous methods. This heightened sensitivity increases the chances of detecting signals from advanced civilizations. Efficient Data Processing: BLIPSS software utilizes the FFA to analyze an extensive amount of time series data rapidly. By reducing the processing time to approximately 30 minutes, researchers can efficiently process large datasets, accelerating the pace of discovery. Open-Source Collaboration: Cornell University’s software is open-source, allowing for collaboration among researchers and enabling the broader scientific community to contribute to the analysis and improvement of the FFA algorithm. This collaborative approach fosters innovation and ensures the continuous refinement of SETI techniques.

The research conducted by Cornell University’s BLIPSS team, led by Akshay Suresh, represents a significant milestone in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. By pioneering the use of the Fast Folding Algorithm in SETI research, the team has demonstrated the potential of this cutting-edge software in detecting periodic signals emanating from our cosmic neighborhood.

The enhanced sensitivity and efficient data processing offered by the software provide valuable tools for scientists to explore the possibility of intelligent life beyond Earth. With open-source collaboration at its core, the BLIPSS project serves as a stepping stone towards further advancements in SETI research, bringing us one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe and our place within it.







