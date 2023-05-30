Taiwan Rushes to Prevent China From Cutting Internet and Phones: Audrey Tang Urges Defense Boost by 2024

In a rapidly digitizing world, access to the internet and communication networks has become essential for individuals, businesses, and governments. Recently, Taiwan faced a significant threat when the Matsu Islands lost internet connectivity due to subsea cables being severed by ships. This incident raised concerns about potential disruptions caused by external forces, particularly China. As a proactive measure, Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s Digital Minister, emphasized the urgent need for bolstering defenses against such incidents by 2024. In this article, we will delve into the details of Taiwan’s rush to prevent China from cutting off internet and phone services, highlighting the importance of securing critical infrastructure.

Internet and phone connectivity have become integral to modern society, enabling seamless communication, information exchange, and access to essential services. Any disruption to these networks can have severe consequences, affecting businesses, government operations, emergency services, and the daily lives of individuals. Recognizing the significance of maintaining uninterrupted connectivity, Taiwan is taking proactive steps to safeguard its networks.







Subsea cables serve as the backbone of global internet and telecommunications infrastructure, transmitting vast amounts of data across continents. Taiwan’s recent experience with the Matsu Islands losing internet connectivity highlights the vulnerability of these cables to accidental or intentional damage. As tensions persist between Taiwan and China, concerns have emerged about potential attempts to sever these vital communication lifelines.

Audrey Tang, renowned for her expertise in digital governance, has emphasized the urgency of strengthening Taiwan’s defenses against potential disruptions to internet and phone services. Tang, serving as Taiwan’s Digital Minister, has set a target for bolstering these defenses by 2024. This includes measures to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure, develop backup systems, and establish protocols for emergency response and recovery.

One crucial aspect of defending against threats to internet and phone connectivity is bolstering cybersecurity measures. Taiwan recognizes the need for robust defenses against cyberattacks that can target critical infrastructure and disrupt networks. By investing in advanced cybersecurity technologies, implementing robust protocols, and fostering collaboration between government agencies and private sector stakeholders, Taiwan aims to ensure the integrity and reliability of its digital infrastructure.

To reduce reliance on vulnerable subsea cables, Taiwan is actively exploring alternative communication routes. This includes expanding satellite-based communication systems, developing terrestrial networks, and fostering collaborations with international partners to create redundancy in connectivity. Diversification of communication routes enhances resilience and minimizes the impact of potential disruptions caused by cable cuts.







Recognizing the global nature of internet connectivity, Taiwan is actively engaging with international allies to foster collaboration in protecting critical communication infrastructure. Through partnerships, information sharing, and joint initiatives, Taiwan aims to build a united front against potential threats and ensure the uninterrupted flow of information across borders.

In addition to technical defenses, raising public awareness and preparedness is crucial in maintaining uninterrupted internet and phone services. Taiwan is focusing on educating the public about potential risks, promoting good cybersecurity practices, and establishing protocols for response and recovery in case of disruptions.

Taiwan’s proactive efforts to prevent China from cutting off internet and phone services demonstrate the critical importance of securing communication infrastructure. By heeding Audrey Tang’s call to bolster defenses by 2024, Taiwan aims to protect its networks from potential threats and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for its citizens and businesses.

