From an Ancient Soil Sample, Clues to an Ice Sheet’s Future: Greenland’s Vulnerability to Climate Change

Greenland’s ice sheet has long been a topic of intense scientific study, providing critical insights into our planet’s climate history. In 1966, scientists drilled deep into the Greenland ice sheet and collected a significant ice core, along with frozen sediment from beneath it. However, the sediment remained largely overlooked until it was rediscovered in 2017. A recent study of this rediscovered frozen sample has shed new light on Greenland’s past and raised concerns about its future vulnerability to a warming climate.

The Rediscovery of the Sediment; The frozen sediment collected more than 50 years ago was the first deep ice core ever obtained by scientists. While the ice core has been studied extensively over the decades, the sediment was not given much attention until it was found in a freezer in Denmark in 2017. A team of international collaborators, led by geoscientists from the University of Vermont, began studying the sediment and made a surprising discovery. The top layer of the sample was found to contain plant matter, suggesting that the area had not always been covered in ice. This discovery prompted further investigations into the age of the plants and the sediment, revealing that the area was ice-free approximately 400,000 years ago.







Dating the Sediment; To determine the age of the ice-free period, scientists used luminescence dating, a technique based on the accumulation of free electrons in minerals exposed to environmental radiation. By measuring the signal emitted by the accumulated electrons, researchers estimated the last time the top layer of sediment had been exposed to sunlight, indicating when the ice retreated. The findings indicated that around 400,000 years ago, the Camp Century site in northwestern Greenland experienced a temporary ice-free period.

Implications for Greenland’s Ice Sheet; The study’s results have significant implications for our understanding of Greenland’s ice sheet stability and vulnerability to climate change. The ice sheet’s past behavior suggests that it has not been stable over the past 2.5 million years, contrary to previous assumptions. If the ice sheet melted enough during the ice-free period to increase sea levels by at least four and a half feet, it raises concerns about future sea-level rise due to continued warming.







The Climate Context; During the ice-free period 400,000 years ago, the Earth’s temperature was not significantly higher than it is now, and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were much lower. This finding underscores the need to consider worst-case scenarios for future climate change, even in relatively stable climate conditions.

Uncertainties and Future Research; While the study provides valuable insights into Greenland’s past, uncertainties remain about how the ice sheet will respond to ongoing global warming. The researchers acknowledge that extrapolating from a single sampling site, particularly one that may not be in a highly sensitive part of the ice sheet, has limitations. More informative data could be obtained from samples taken in parts of the ice sheet known to be less stable.

The rediscovered frozen sediment from Greenland’s ice sheet has provided scientists with valuable information about the vulnerability of the region to climate change. The findings suggest that Greenland’s ice sheet has experienced significant melting in the past, indicating its susceptibility to future warming. While uncertainties remain, this research serves as a warning to consider worst-case scenarios for future sea-level rise. Understanding the behavior of Greenland’s ice sheet is crucial for informed climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.







