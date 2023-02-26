Nokia Announces Three New Phones with Bumper Battery and Repairability

It’s no secret that smartphones have become an integral part of everyday life. As such, battery life and repairability are two of the most important features for consumers when choosing a device. Luckily, Nokia heard this loud and clear. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Saturday, they announced three new devices that offer up to three days of battery life and the option to replace the battery yourself if needed. Read on to learn more about these exciting new devices!

The Nokia G22 will be the first phone released and is set to hit stores in the UK on March 18th. This phone is affordably priced at £150 ($179) and boasts up to three days of battery life. In addition, it’s repairable thanks to a partnership with iFixit, meaning you can potentially extend its lifetime by replacing the battery when needed.

The second model is the Nokia X20. This phone will be released in April for €299 ($360). It also offers up to three days of battery life as well as an AI-powered low-light camera lens called “Night Mode” that works great for nighttime photography. Finally, there’s the flagship device from Nokia – The X10 – which will come out later this year for €399 ($478). This premium device comes with 5G connectivity and a 6-inch display screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.







What sets these new phones apart from other models hitting stores soon? Aside from their amazing battery life and repairability options, all three phones come preloaded with Google’s Android 11 operating system (OS). This means users can access all their favorite apps right away without having to wait for an update or worry about compatibility issues. Plus, since these devices are powered by Android 11 OS they should receive regular security updates over time as well – keeping your data safe!

Nokia is making waves at Mobile World Congress this year with their announcement of three new phones that boast bumper batteries and repairability options. With up to three days of battery life, AI-powered camera lenses, 5G connectivity options, preloaded Android 11 OS, and affordable price points – these phones seem like a great choice for anyone looking for an upgrade. Whether you’re looking for something basic or something more advanced – there’s sure to be a Nokia device that meets your needs!

