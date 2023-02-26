Motorola Unveils the Durable and Feature-Packed Defy 2

Motorola, in collaboration with Bullitt, has recently unveiled the Motorola Defy 2. This rugged smartphone is the first Android device to offer two-way satellite connectivity, making it a must-have for those who need to stay connected even when they’re off the grid. Let’s take a closer look at what this phone offers and how it stacks up against other devices on the market.

The Defy 2 boasts an impressive list of features designed to make your life easier. It has a 5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance and protection against drops and falls. The phone also comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without any damage or loss of functionality.

The phone runs on Android 10 OS and comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB), 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup with LED flash, 8 MP front camera, a fingerprint scanner on the back panel and a 3,500 mAH battery.

It also has an SOS feature that can be used in case of emergency situations; this feature allows you to send out distress calls via text message or email with just one tap of your finger. The Defy 2 is being offered at a starting price of $259 which is quite reasonable when compared to competing devices on the market.







Overall, Motorola’s new Defy 2 is an impressive device that offers great value for money. With its rugged design and powerful specs, it is sure to appeal to those who need a reliable smartphone that can keep them connected even when they are off the grid. If you are looking for a durable device with great features at an affordable price, then this could be just what you need!

