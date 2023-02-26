Menu
Search
Gadgets

Motorola Unveils the Durable and Feature-Packed Defy 2

Latest Hot DEALS

Motorola, in collaboration with Bullitt, has recently unveiled the Motorola Defy 2. This rugged smartphone is the first Android device to offer two-way satellite connectivity, making it a must-have for those who need to stay connected even when they’re off the grid. Let’s take a closer look at what this phone offers and how it stacks up against other devices on the market.

The Defy 2 boasts an impressive list of features designed to make your life easier. It has a 5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance and protection against drops and falls. The phone also comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes without any damage or loss of functionality.

The phone runs on Android 10 OS and comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB), 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup with LED flash, 8 MP front camera, a fingerprint scanner on the back panel and a 3,500 mAH battery.

It also has an SOS feature that can be used in case of emergency situations; this feature allows you to send out distress calls via text message or email with just one tap of your finger. The Defy 2 is being offered at a starting price of $259 which is quite reasonable when compared to competing devices on the market.



Overall, Motorola’s new Defy 2 is an impressive device that offers great value for money. With its rugged design and powerful specs, it is sure to appeal to those who need a reliable smartphone that can keep them connected even when they are off the grid. If you are looking for a durable device with great features at an affordable price, then this could be just what you need!

Comments

comments

Previous article
Nokia Announces Three New Phones with Bumper Battery and Repairability
Next article
Google reaches a major milestone in quantum computing

Follow Us For News and Discount Deals

TrendinDEALS

More like this
Related

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

Webb Spots Mass Galaxies in Early Universe

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted six massive...

Latest Discount Deals

All
Sale!

Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner, Stain Remover and Odor Eliminator

$12.70
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone

$514.20
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper With Headlights

$11.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

100 Ultra Bright Glow Sticks Bracelets and Necklaces

$9.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer Disinfecting Spray

$3.49
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp For Kids

$19.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Pack Of 6 Gildan Men's V-neck T-Shirts

$12.29
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Hunter Kids First Gloss Rain Boots

$22.75
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Dell Inspiron 13.3″ Core i7 512GB SSD Laptop

$499.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Power Wheels DC League of Super-Pets Racing ATV Ride-On

$92.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

3 Bottles Of Dawn Dish Soap EZ-Squeeze Platinum Liquid With 2 Sponges

$13.32
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Green Mountain 18-Oz Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee

$6.60
SEE DEAL
Sale!

64GB Apple 10.2" iPad WiFi Tablet (2021 Model)

$229.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip

$1,299.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Melissa & Doug Joey Magnetic Pretend Play & Water Wow Bundle

$10.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

2 Sound Activated Disco Ball Lights with Remote

$11.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Michon Short Fashion Boots

$40.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

adidas Originals Unisex Adult Trefoil No Show Socks (6-pair)

$12.00
SEE DEAL

Need A GIFT?

All

About us

...

....

The latest

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Research 0
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Research 0
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Science 0
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

© 2015 - 2023 Trendintech. All Rights Reserved.