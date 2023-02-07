Menu
Search
NewsSpace

Jupiter Becomes the Most Mooned Planet in Our Solar System

Latest Hot DEALS

Astronomers have just made a monumental discovery—Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun is now officially the most mooned planet in our solar system. Previously, Saturn held the title with 83 confirmed moons, but the recent discovery of 12 new moons orbiting Jupiter knocks it out of first place.

The 12 newly-discovered moons were found by a team of astronomers at Carnegie Institution for Science. Led by Scott Sheppard, they used some of the world’s most powerful telescopes to survey planets and asteroids near our solar system in search of distant objects. In March 2017, Sheppard noticed a faint object that he assumed was an asteroid or comet, but further analysis revealed it was actually a moon. After further research and observation over several months, Sheppard and his team were able to confirm twelve distinct moons orbiting Jupiter.

So why does Jupiter have so many more moons than other planets? The answer lies in its immense size and gravitational pull. All eight planets are subject to gravitational pulls from comets, asteroids, and other space debris floating around them—but because Jupiter is so large, it has more power to capture these objects into orbit around itself than any other planet does. As a result, it gathers more debris than any other planet in our solar system. These fragments then become small moons that orbit alongside larger ones like Europa and Callisto.



This news is an exciting reminder of how much we still don’t know about our universe and its secrets! Who knows what else we may find as astronomers continue to explore space? With 95 confirmed moons now orbiting Jupiter—and who knows how many more yet undiscovered—it’s safe to say that this giant planet will remain one of the most intriguing places in our universe for quite some time to come!

Comments

comments

Previous article
Get Ready for Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on PS5, Xbox Series X & PC
Next article
NASA Spots Strange Solar Vortex near Sun’s North Pole

Follow Us For News and Discount Deals

TrendinDEALS

More like this
Related

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

Webb Spots Mass Galaxies in Early Universe

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted six massive...

Latest Discount Deals

All
Sale!

Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner, Stain Remover and Odor Eliminator

$12.70
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone

$514.20
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper With Headlights

$11.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

100 Ultra Bright Glow Sticks Bracelets and Necklaces

$9.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer Disinfecting Spray

$3.49
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp For Kids

$19.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Pack Of 6 Gildan Men's V-neck T-Shirts

$12.29
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Hunter Kids First Gloss Rain Boots

$22.75
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Dell Inspiron 13.3″ Core i7 512GB SSD Laptop

$499.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Power Wheels DC League of Super-Pets Racing ATV Ride-On

$92.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

3 Bottles Of Dawn Dish Soap EZ-Squeeze Platinum Liquid With 2 Sponges

$13.32
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Green Mountain 18-Oz Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee

$6.60
SEE DEAL
Sale!

64GB Apple 10.2" iPad WiFi Tablet (2021 Model)

$229.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip

$1,299.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Melissa & Doug Joey Magnetic Pretend Play & Water Wow Bundle

$10.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

2 Sound Activated Disco Ball Lights with Remote

$11.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Michon Short Fashion Boots

$40.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

adidas Originals Unisex Adult Trefoil No Show Socks (6-pair)

$12.00
SEE DEAL

Need A GIFT?

All

About us

...

....

The latest

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Research 0
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Research 0
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Science 0
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

© 2015 - 2023 Trendintech. All Rights Reserved.