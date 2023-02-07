Get Ready for Hogwarts Legacy Early Access on PS5, Xbox Series X & PC

If you were a fan of the Harry Potter books and movies, then you will be delighted to know that the highly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy is ready to make its debut. For those who pre-ordered it, Early Access will be available on all platforms. Here’s all you need to know about the exact time and date when this game will be released.

Hogwarts Legacy has been touted as an open-world RPG experience where players can explore the magical school while attending classes, casting spells, fighting monsters and flying on broomsticks. Set in a fantastical world populated by witches and wizards, players will assume the role of a young witch or wizard navigating their way through the school year. Although it takes place a hundred years before the events of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books—which means no familiar characters—the game still captures the same enchanting atmosphere of wonder and curiosity that fans have come to love.

Hogwarts Legacy Early Access is set to launch at 5PM EST / 2PM PST/ 10PM BST on March 25th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam). That means you can get your hands on this magical adventure before anyone else if you pre-order it now. The game is also available for pre-order with exclusive digital bonuses such as an exclusive in-game pet sidekick – a Scottish deerhound named ‘Scamander’ – special costumes for your character, access to special potions recipes, extra storage space for items found in your travels and more!







So there you have it–everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy Early Access launch date and time. If you haven’t already pre-ordered the game yet, don’t wait any longer! You won’t want to miss out on this magical adventure full of enchantment and fantasy! Be sure to mark your calendars for March 25th at 5PM EST / 2PM PST/ 10PM BST when Early Access begins – so long until then muggles!

Comments

comments