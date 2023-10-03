How Zero-Code Platforms Are Becoming A Boon For Enterprises

Mobile apps are no more a luxury but they’ve become one of the basic necessities. Every entrepreneur has to invest money in developing an app either to cater to the internal employees or external clients or customers. What’s shocking is that the majority of these young leaders aren’t technically sound. They have to rely on professionals to develop an app for their brand.

But no need to get disheartened. This problem can be easily fixed with the help of zero-code development platforms which lets non-coders to build and maintain mobile apps in a hassle-free manner. How? Let’s dig deep and expose the reality in front of all.







What Are These Zero-Code Development Platforms In Real Sense & What’s Their Need?

It’s quite common that entrepreneurs find themselves trapped with issues such as the low performance of their apps, average user experience, and much more. Considering the increase in the number of mobile phone users businesses feel the urge to develop one for leveraging its benefits.

But, due to fierce competition nowadays finding quality app development companies is a daunting task. There are the major reasons behind the emergence of zero-code development platforms. These tools simplify the app development process by providing users with easy drop-down menus and intuitive point-and-click interfaces for building apps without coding. Let’s look at their four main advantages.

1. Taking Digital Experimentation & Innovation To The Next Level

The contemporary business landscape is highly dynamic where the preferences and specific needs of the customers change frequently. This makes it essential for entrepreneurs to adjust their strategies to suit the volatile marketplace and provide customers with valuable products and services.

These let users experiment with their app development efforts and pay more attention to building lean UX and customer-centric solutions. They can focus on innovative methods such as mapping, design thinking, and customer journeys to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and embrace novelty.

In addition to being fast and cost-efficient, these platforms boost the morale of the programmers by allowing them to keep on trying out new things and concepts without even wasting the efforts they had put in the past.







2. Facilitating Rapid App Development To Match The Ever Increasing Demand

With mobile apps becoming a fundamental requirement, there’s a huge demand for apps in the market. This is why entrepreneurs have to accelerate the entire development process in order to launch apps quickly and make them available to the customers.

But in this effort, they also have to pay attention to the quality and performance. These platforms facilitate rapid app development and hence allow enterprises to match the high demand.

Zero-code development tools automate the complex and tedious process of coding. Also, these tools prevent developers from performing manual tasks related to app development. The majority of the programmers applying for a job believe that these platforms simplify the testing and troubleshooting stages also.

3. Reduces The Entrepreneurs’ Dependency On Technically Sound Professionals

One of the major reasons behind organizations embracing zero-code platforms is they don’t want to stay completely dependent on technical programmers. It’s because such professionals are quite less in number and hiring them can take much time and burn a big hole in the pocket of entrepreneurs.

In addition, many of them don’t prefer outsourcing because it’s also not all roses. However, there are many perks of partnering with an experienced development agency such as you get to take advantage of the skills of expert developers and there are fewer chances of your project getting failed.

But coming to the point, nowadays the marketplace is being ruled by young, zealous, and self-sufficient entrepreneurs. They welcome challenges and have the potential to overcome them successfully with their passion and commitment.

This is a major reason why business geeks do not prefer to rely blindly on technical programmers. Rather, they like using zero-code development frameworks and building an exclusive app tailored to suit their specific requirements. Once they create a preliminary app by using these platforms, then it’s completely their will to take professional help in order to scale up the idea and enhance its reach.

4. Ideal For building Highly Customized Apps Tailored To Suit Specific Business Needs

It’s true that entrepreneurs can get amazing apps built with the help of professional programmers. But for this, they have to convey their idea very precisely and properly. Otherwise, the app will only cater only to a few of their needs.

But in the case with zero-code platforms, they can design, develop, and deploy apps that work in the exact way they want. Also, such apps are in sync with their mission and values as they are the building blocks for successfully accomplishing the development and launching their own app in the market.

In addition, a few of these platforms are blessed with tools for seamless integration with external systems like Salesforce or SAP. Quick Base, Zoho Creator, and AppSheet are a few popular zero-code platforms.

These platforms operate in the cloud hence there is no need to worry about maintaining and updating the code at regular intervals of time or paying a fixed amount for licensing fees. With the perks of such platforms being natural for more and more entrepreneurs, there’s no doubt of they will become a trend in the near future.







A “zero-code platform,” sometimes also referred to as “zero-code development” or “zero-coding platform,” is a type of software development platform that enables users to create applications and software solutions without writing any code. These platforms typically provide a visual interface, pre-built templates, and drag-and-drop tools to help users design and build applications quickly and easily, even if they have little to no programming experience. Zero-code platforms are primarily aimed at non-technical users and business professionals who want to automate tasks, streamline processes, or create custom software solutions.

The term “no-code platform” is often used interchangeably with “zero-code platform,” and the two concepts are closely related. Both no-code and zero-code platforms focus on simplifying the app development process and reducing the need for traditional coding skills. The key difference between them is the level of technical expertise required: zero-code platforms are designed for users with absolutely no coding knowledge, while no-code platforms may still involve some level of scripting or logic, but they are generally more accessible than traditional coding.

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, there isn’t a single “biggest” no-code platform or a “#1 low-code platform” that universally stands out. The popularity and capabilities of no-code and low-code platforms can vary depending on the specific needs of businesses and individual users. Some well-known no-code and low-code platforms include:

No-Code Platforms:

Bubble: Bubble is known for its visual development platform that allows users to create web applications without any coding. Appy Pie: Appy Pie offers a wide range of no-code development tools for building mobile apps, websites, chatbots, and more. Adalo: Adalo is focused on building mobile and web apps with a no-code approach, emphasizing the ability to create custom databases and user interfaces. OutSystems: While primarily a low-code platform, OutSystems also provides no-code capabilities, making it versatile for a range of users.

Low-Code Platforms:

OutSystems: OutSystems is a popular low-code platform that allows users to build custom applications with minimal coding. Mendix: Mendix is known for its low-code application development platform, which helps users create applications with less hand-coding. Appian: Appian offers a low-code automation platform with tools for building applications, workflows, and robotic process automation.

Keep in mind that the landscape of no-code and low-code platforms is dynamic, with new platforms emerging and existing ones evolving. The popularity and capabilities of these platforms may have changed since my last update, so it’s a good idea to research and evaluate the most current options based on your specific requirements.

In summary, no-code and zero-code platforms aim to simplify application development by reducing or eliminating the need for traditional coding skills, while low-code platforms offer a middle ground with some coding capabilities for more complex solutions. The choice between them depends on your level of technical expertise and the complexity of your project.

