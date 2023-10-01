Apple’s Potential Search Engine: A Game Changer in the Making

Apple, a tech giant renowned for innovation, is steadily building the foundations for a potential search engine to rival Google. The allure is clear – search is a ubiquitous tool on devices, and Apple’s ethos revolves around owning core technologies. Plus, there are billions of dollars at stake, as Apple currently profits from Google’s search ad revenue, raking in about $8 billion yearly.

Imagine if Apple could retain a more substantial share of this revenue by launching its own search engine, even if it doesn’t quite match Google’s dominance. The possibilities are tantalizing.

Apple has been diligently working on search technology for years. This effort is two-fold: enhancing non-web search capabilities and bolstering its negotiation power with Google. If Apple perfects its internal search technology, it could potentially offer customers a more integrated and private search solution compared to Google.







Spotlight, the tool that helps users find items across their devices, is a glimpse into Apple’s search efforts. It now includes web search results, sometimes powered by Microsoft’s Bing or Google. The objective? To deeply integrate search features into the iOS and macOS experience. Apple’s generative AI tools could further elevate this technology.

Applebot, the web crawler introduced a few years ago, indexes websites for future search results and powers Siri and Spotlight. Additionally, Apple boasts its advertising technology team, ready to support search ambitions.

AI is another promising avenue. Apple’s machine learning team is actively recruiting engineers for search technologies, and past acquisitions, like Laserlike, an AI-based search engine, lay the groundwork for a potential search engine.

While Microsoft once offered Bing to Apple as the default search engine, Apple’s hesitation may not solely be about product quality. It could also reflect a strategy to protect its services division amid potential government antitrust scrutiny of Google.

As Apple continues to expand its ecosystem, the missing piece of the puzzle is a full-fledged search engine. While its launch may not be imminent, it’s a possibility on the horizon.







Does Apple Have Any Search Engine?

As of now, Apple doesn’t have a standalone search engine like Google. However, Apple has been actively working on enhancing its search capabilities, which are integrated into various Apple products and services.

What Search Browser Does Apple Use?

Apple primarily uses its own web browser called Safari. Safari is the default web browser on Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers.

What Is the Search Engine of Apple Safari?

Apple Safari, the web browser developed by Apple, uses several search engines for its search functionality. By default, Safari uses Google as its search engine, but users have the flexibility to change the default search engine to alternatives like Bing, Yahoo, or DuckDuckGo according to their preferences.

What Do iPhone Users Use Instead of Google?

Many iPhone users continue to use Google as their preferred search engine within the Safari browser. However, Safari allows users to choose their preferred search engine, and some users opt for alternatives like Bing, Yahoo, or privacy-focused options like DuckDuckGo.

In summary, while Google remains a popular choice for iPhone users, Apple’s Safari browser offers flexibility in selecting a preferred search engine.

Comments

comments