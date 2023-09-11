Exploring Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Type 2 Diabetes After Gestational Diabetes: New Study Reveals Alarming Inequities

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) affects approximately 8 percent of pregnant individuals in the U.S., with a heightened impact on underserved communities of color. While the consequences of GDM during pregnancy are well-documented, a recent study by epidemiologist Teresa Janevic, Ph.D., reveals alarming disparities in the development of type 2 diabetes following GDM among different racial and ethnic groups.

Understanding the Research; This study, conducted at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, is a pioneering effort to address the racial and ethnic inequities in type 2 diabetes after GDM. The research used extensive data, including birth and hospital records, to define the GDM cohort and establish covariates. This approach ensured the validity and comprehensiveness of the study.

Key Findings; The study’s results are eye-opening. It demonstrates a substantially increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes after GDM among certain racial and ethnic groups:

Black individuals face a fourfold increased risk.

Hispanic individuals have a threefold increased risk.

South and Southeast Asian individuals also experience a threefold increased risk compared to White individuals.

The data further reveals that within eight years of experiencing GDM during pregnancy:

Approximately 1 in 5 Black patients will develop type 2 diabetes.

About 1 in 6 South or Southeast Asian patients will develop type 2 diabetes.

1 in 7 Hispanic patients will develop type 2 diabetes.

1 in 20 non-Hispanic White patients will develop type 2 diabetes.

Addressing the Disparities

The study suggests that social, structural, and clinical characteristics at the time of delivery play a significant role in explaining these disparities. For example, education and insurance status have weaker associations with later diabetes in pregnant individuals from certain racial and ethnic backgrounds compared to non-Hispanic White pregnant individuals. This highlights the need to understand how structural racism influences postpartum cardiometabolic risk in these groups.







Implications for Healthcare

Healthcare during pregnancy is a vital point of contact with the health system. It presents an opportunity for early intervention to reduce disparities in type 2 diabetes throughout an individual’s life. The study underscores the importance of addressing racial and ethnic disparities in GDM outcomes beyond the current pregnancy.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking study by Teresa Janevic and her colleagues at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health brings attention to the racial and ethnic inequities in the development of type 2 diabetes following gestational diabetes. These findings emphasize the urgency of interventions to counter structural racism and eliminate disparities in healthcare outcomes.







