A Breakthrough in Cardiovascular Health: New Drug Targets Previously Untreatable ‘Bad Cholesterol

In a groundbreaking development, a new drug is set to revolutionize the treatment of Lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a), a genetic form of cholesterol that significantly elevates the risk of heart attacks and strokes. This world-first discovery, announced by Professor Stephen Nicholls, Director of Monash University’s Victorian Heart Institute and Victorian Heart Hospital, promises a ray of hope for the millions affected by this silent cardiovascular threat.

Understanding Lp(a): The Silent Killer; Lipoprotein(a), often abbreviated as Lp(a) or spoken as ‘LP little a’, is a form of cholesterol that affects approximately one in five people globally. Unlike the more familiar LDL cholesterol, commonly referred to as ‘bad cholesterol,’ Lp(a) presents a more sinister profile. It’s stickier and substantially increases the risk of arterial blockages and blood clots.







The gravity of Lp(a) lies in its largely genetic nature. Traditional approaches to cholesterol control, such as diet, exercise, and lifestyle modifications, have minimal impact on Lp(a) levels. Consequently, until now, there has been no approved treatment readily accessible to lower Lp(a) and reduce cardiovascular risks.

Muvalaplin: A Gamechanger in Cardiovascular Care; Enter Muvalaplin, the first oral drug specifically designed to target Lp(a). In a remarkable clinical trial, this groundbreaking medication achieved a staggering reduction in Lp(a) levels, with decreases of up to 65%. Its mechanism of action lies in disrupting the formation of Lp(a) within the body.

Professor Stephen Nicholls, a distinguished cardiologist, and Director of Monash University’s Victorian Heart Institute and the Victorian Heart Hospital, led this pioneering research. The trial findings, presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Amsterdam and published in JAMA, mark a significant turning point in cardiovascular medicine.







Why Muvalaplin Matters; Conventional LDL-lowering drugs, like statins, have limited effectiveness in reducing Lp(a) levels. Moreover, as Lp(a) is primarily genetically determined, lifestyle changes alone are insufficient for control. The absence of accessible treatments for nearly six decades underscores the urgency and significance of Muvalaplin’s arrival.

Professor Nicholls emphasized the importance of this development, stating, “This drug is a game-changer in more ways than one. Not only do we have an option for lowering an elusive form of cholesterol, but being able to deliver it in an oral tablet means it will be more accessible for patients.”

A Hopeful Future; Lp(a) has long been regarded as a silent killer, lurking without available treatment options. Muvalaplin’s arrival brings hope and optimism to the global medical community and those affected by elevated Lp(a). This groundbreaking drug, a result of collaboration between Monash University, Cleveland Clinic, and Eli Lilly, is now set to advance into larger phase clinical trials. Its potential extends beyond Lp(a) control and may find applications in treating other vascular and valve diseases.







What is Lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a)? Lp(a) is a genetic form of cholesterol that increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes due to its sticky nature, which leads to arterial blockages and blood clots.

How does Muvalaplin work? Muvalaplin is the first oral drug developed to target Lp(a). It disrupts the formation of Lp(a) in the body, effectively lowering its levels by up to 65%.

Why are traditional LDL-lowering drugs ineffective against Lp(a)? Unlike LDL cholesterol, Lp(a) is primarily genetic, making it resistant to control through diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

What are the potential applications of Muvalaplin? Muvalaplin may not only revolutionize Lp(a) treatment but also hold promise for addressing other vascular and valve diseases.

