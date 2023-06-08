Link Found Between Exposure to “Forever Chemicals” During Pregnancy and Increased Risk of Childhood Obesity

Exposure to per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” has been associated with various health risks. A recent study conducted by researchers at Brown University provides further evidence of the potential dangers of PFAS exposure during pregnancy. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes program, examined a diverse dataset collected from research sites across the United States. The findings shed light on the link between maternal PFAS exposure and higher body mass indices (BMIs) as well as an increased risk of obesity in children. This blog post delves into the study’s findings and their implications for public health.







The researchers analyzed data from eight research cohorts located in different parts of the United States, involving a total of 1,391 children between the ages of 2 and 5 years and their mothers. By examining blood samples collected during pregnancy, the scientists measured the levels of seven different PFAS compounds. The children’s BMIs were calculated as an approximate measure of body fat. The study’s extensive dataset and its representation of various demographics make the findings more applicable to the general population.

The Link Between PFAS Exposure and Childhood Obesity

The study revealed a correlation between higher levels of PFAS in mothers’ blood during pregnancy and slightly higher BMIs in their children. Notably, this increased risk of obesity was observed in both male and female children. Even low levels of PFAS exposure showed associations with BMI and obesity risk, emphasizing the potential harm caused by these chemicals. While some manufacturers have reduced the use of PFAS due to concerns about health effects and environmental persistence, the study suggests that pregnant individuals today may still be at risk, exposing their children to PFAS-associated health issues.







Implications for Public Health and Environmental Policy

Joseph Braun, the study’s senior author and a professor of epidemiology, emphasizes the importance of understanding the effects of low-level PFAS exposure on children’s health. These findings can inform policymakers and influence environmental regulations to safeguard vulnerable populations. By studying the long-term impacts of maternal PFAS exposure on older children, adolescents, and adults, future research can provide additional insights into the relationship between PFAS and obesity-related health outcomes.

The study conducted by Brown University researchers underscores the risks associated with exposure to PFAS during pregnancy. The findings suggest that even at low levels, PFAS exposure can contribute to higher BMIs and an increased risk of obesity in children. As “forever chemicals” persist in the environment and continue to be present in various consumer products, understanding their potential health implications is crucial. Policymakers and researchers can utilize these findings to develop effective strategies to protect vulnerable populations from the harmful effects of PFAS exposure. By raising awareness and implementing appropriate safety measures, we can strive to create a healthier environment for future generations.







What are examples of forever chemicals?

Examples of forever chemicals, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (PFBS), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), and perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS). These chemicals are commonly used in various industrial and consumer products due to their water and oil-resistant properties.

What is the forever chemical in humans?

The most well-known forever chemical found in humans is perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). PFOA and other PFAS compounds can accumulate in the body over time and have been detected in the blood, tissues, and organs of individuals exposed to these substances.

What are the 5 forever chemicals?

The five commonly recognized forever chemicals are perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (PFBS), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), and perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS). These PFAS compounds have gained attention due to their widespread use and potential environmental and health impacts.

Does aluminum foil have PFAS?

No, aluminum foil does not typically contain PFAS. Aluminum foil is a thin sheet made of aluminum metal and is commonly used for wrapping and cooking food. PFAS chemicals are not inherent to aluminum foil production or its typical usage.

What are 3 things to avoid during pregnancy?

During pregnancy, it is generally recommended to avoid smoking, alcohol consumption, and exposure to harmful substances. Smoking and alcohol can have detrimental effects on fetal development and increase the risk of complications. Additionally, it is crucial to avoid exposure to toxic chemicals or environmental hazards that could potentially harm the developing baby.

What 5 hazards should you avoid when pregnant?

To promote a healthy pregnancy, it is advisable to avoid exposure to various hazards. These include harmful chemicals such as cleaning products with strong fumes, certain medications or drugs, lead or other heavy metals, radiation, and certain infectious agents. Pregnant individuals should consult healthcare professionals for specific guidance on avoiding potential hazards.

What types of chemicals cause birth defects?

Several types of chemicals have been associated with an increased risk of birth defects. These include certain medications, such as some acne medications and anticonvulsants, certain environmental contaminants like lead and mercury, some pesticides and herbicides, and illicit drugs. It is essential for pregnant individuals to follow healthcare provider recommendations and discuss any concerns about potential chemical exposures.

