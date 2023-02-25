Menu
Search
HealthResearch

Dietary Supplement Linked to Reduced Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s in the Brain

Latest Hot DEALS

Researchers from the University of Delaware College of Health Sciences and the National Institute on Aging have determined that a naturally occurring dietary supplement, nicotinamide riboside (NR), can enter the brain. This is an important discovery as it supports the idea that NR, upon reaching the brain, can alter metabolism and reduce biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Let’s take a closer look at what this means for people looking for a way to fight back against this devastating illness.

How NR Works in The Brain It is already known that NR has strong anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce biomarkers associated with dementia. However, this new finding suggests that it may also be capable of entering the brain and targeting specific areas where Alzheimer’s occurs. This means that it could potentially reduce Alzheimer’s symptoms or even slow down its progression. It is unclear how exactly NR works inside the brain, but researchers are hopeful that further study will provide more insight into its potential benefits.

The Results of The Study The results of the study were encouraging; researchers found that after just one week of taking NR supplements, subjects saw significant reductions in their levels of amyloid beta and tau proteins—two biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, they also saw improvements in their cognitive abilities such as memory recall and concentration levels. While these results are promising, more research needs to be done before we can draw any definitive conclusions about the efficacy of NR as an Alzheimer’s treatment.



Conclusion: While more research needs to be done before we can definitively say whether or not nicotinamide riboside (NR) supplements are effective at fighting against Alzheimer’s symptoms, this new discovery is certainly encouraging news for those looking for ways to fight back against this devastating illness. If further studies confirm these initial findings, then NR could become a valuable tool in fighting against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in both individuals and populations at large. Regardless, this discovery provides hope for those affected by dementia and gives us reason to believe there may be light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to finding treatments for this terrible disease.

Comments

comments

Previous article
AI Comic Art and Copyright Protection. Is it Possible?
Next article
How Electrodes Grown in the Brain Could Change Neuroscience

Follow Us For News and Discount Deals

TrendinDEALS

More like this
Related

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

Webb Spots Mass Galaxies in Early Universe

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted six massive...

Latest Discount Deals

All
Sale!

Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner, Stain Remover and Odor Eliminator

$12.70
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone

$514.20
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper With Headlights

$11.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

100 Ultra Bright Glow Sticks Bracelets and Necklaces

$9.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer Disinfecting Spray

$3.49
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp For Kids

$19.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Pack Of 6 Gildan Men's V-neck T-Shirts

$12.29
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Hunter Kids First Gloss Rain Boots

$22.75
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Dell Inspiron 13.3″ Core i7 512GB SSD Laptop

$499.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Power Wheels DC League of Super-Pets Racing ATV Ride-On

$92.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

3 Bottles Of Dawn Dish Soap EZ-Squeeze Platinum Liquid With 2 Sponges

$13.32
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Green Mountain 18-Oz Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee

$6.60
SEE DEAL
Sale!

64GB Apple 10.2" iPad WiFi Tablet (2021 Model)

$229.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip

$1,299.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Melissa & Doug Joey Magnetic Pretend Play & Water Wow Bundle

$10.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

2 Sound Activated Disco Ball Lights with Remote

$11.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Michon Short Fashion Boots

$40.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

adidas Originals Unisex Adult Trefoil No Show Socks (6-pair)

$12.00
SEE DEAL

Need A GIFT?

All

About us

...

....

The latest

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Research 0
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Research 0
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Science 0
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

© 2015 - 2023 Trendintech. All Rights Reserved.