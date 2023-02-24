Menu
Search
Space

Massive Galaxies Found in the First ~750M Years After the Big Bang

Latest Hot DEALS

Researchers have recently identified galaxies with stellar masses as high as ~ 1011 solar masses out to redshifts z ~ 6, approximately one billion years after the Big Bang. But what about even earlier times? A new survey has taken advantage of 1-5 μm coverage of the JWST early release observations to search for intrinsically red galaxies in the first ≈ 750 million years of cosmic history.

Blog Body: In the survey area, six massive galaxies (stellar mass > 1010 solar masses) at 7.4 ≤ z ≤ 9.1 were found, 500–700 Myr after the Big Bang, including one galaxy with a possible stellar mass of ~1011 s. This discovery is significant because it suggests that there was accelerated growth in massive galaxies during this era.

Six massive galaxy candidates were discovered by NASA and The European Space Agency’s James Webb Space Telescope.
via REUTERS

The most massive galaxy in this sample has been named COS-J1202A and is estimated to have a stellar mass of 1011 solar masses, making it potentially one of the most massive galaxies ever discovered at these redshifts. It is also located close to a quasar, suggesting that this could be evidence of a progenitor state, or an ancient version, of a contemporary massive galaxy near a supermassive black hole accreting matter and emitting large amounts of radiation.



These findings also suggest that some mechanism must be driving rapid growth during this period, which could provide further insight into our understanding of galaxy formation and evolution. Additionally, these results could help shed light on how supermassive black holes form and evolve over time along with their host galaxies.

The discovery of massive galaxies at such early stages in cosmic history provides an exciting opportunity for astrophysicists to gain an understanding of how galaxies form and evolve over time. With further research into these candidate massive galaxies and other newly discovered objects from JWST early release observations, we can gain insights into our universe’s earliest days and its continued evolution over time.

Comments

comments

Previous article
Want to Learn PHP? Here are Tips and Sources to Start
Next article
AI Comic Art and Copyright Protection. Is it Possible?

Follow Us For News and Discount Deals

TrendinDEALS

More like this
Related

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

Webb Spots Mass Galaxies in Early Universe

Mehmet Hatipoglu -
The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted six massive...

Latest Discount Deals

All
Sale!

Resolve Pet Specialist Carpet Cleaner, Stain Remover and Odor Eliminator

$12.70
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone

$514.20
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Snow Joe 4-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper With Headlights

$11.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

100 Ultra Bright Glow Sticks Bracelets and Necklaces

$9.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer Disinfecting Spray

$3.49
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp For Kids

$19.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Pack Of 6 Gildan Men's V-neck T-Shirts

$12.29
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Hunter Kids First Gloss Rain Boots

$22.75
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Dell Inspiron 13.3″ Core i7 512GB SSD Laptop

$499.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Power Wheels DC League of Super-Pets Racing ATV Ride-On

$92.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

3 Bottles Of Dawn Dish Soap EZ-Squeeze Platinum Liquid With 2 Sponges

$13.32
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Green Mountain 18-Oz Coffee Roasters Breakfast Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee

$6.60
SEE DEAL
Sale!

64GB Apple 10.2" iPad WiFi Tablet (2021 Model)

$229.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip

$1,299.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Melissa & Doug Joey Magnetic Pretend Play & Water Wow Bundle

$10.89
SEE DEAL
Sale!

2 Sound Activated Disco Ball Lights with Remote

$11.99
SEE DEAL
Sale!

Koolaburra by UGG Women’s Michon Short Fashion Boots

$40.00
SEE DEAL
Sale!

adidas Originals Unisex Adult Trefoil No Show Socks (6-pair)

$12.00
SEE DEAL

Need A GIFT?

All

About us

...

....

The latest

Incredible New Headset Gives You X-Ray Vision

Research 0
Have you ever wanted to have X-ray vision? Now,...

How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

Research 0
As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount...

Uncovering the Possibility of Reversing Time in a Quantum System

Science 0
Have you ever wished you could turn back time?...

© 2015 - 2023 Trendintech. All Rights Reserved.