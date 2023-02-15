Menu
Oppo Find N2 Flip – A Serious Contender in the Foldable Phone Space

Samsung may have been the first company to launch a foldable phone, but it won’t be the last. Oppo is throwing its hat into the ring with the Find N2 Flip, a vertical folding flip-phone that aims to compete with Samsung’s Z Flip. In this blog post, we’ll take an in-depth look at the features of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, how it compares to Samsung’s offering, and what sets it apart from other foldable phones on the market.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2272×1080. It also has an impressive 92.1% screen-to-body ratio and support for HDR10+. The display also comes equipped with Eye Protection Mode and 5G Power Saving Mode for improved performance when streaming video or gaming online. The device itself is made from durable aluminum alloy and measures just 14mm thick when folded up. This makes it one of the slimmest foldable phones on the market today.

The Find N2 Flip comes with three rear cameras: a 48MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and 2MP macro lens for closeup shots. On the front of the device is a 16MP pop-up camera for selfies or video calls. All of these cameras are powered by OPPO’s AI Scene Recognition system which helps users take great photos in any lighting condition or environment without having to adjust settings manually each time they take a shot.



The Find N2 Flip is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM which provide more than enough power for even demanding apps or games. It also packs a 4500mAh battery which can charge quickly via USB-C port at up to 65W speed or wirelessly at 15W speeds. This means you can get your battery topped up quickly if you need to make sure you have enough juice for your day ahead or if your battery starts running low during heavy usage sessions like gaming or streaming movies/TV shows online.

All in all, the Oppo Find N2 Flip looks like an exciting new addition to the foldable phone space – one that could potentially give Samsung‘s Z Flip some serious competition when it launches later this year in Europe and elsewhere outside of China (where it launched earlier this year). With its slim design, impressive camera performance, powerful processor, and long battery life, there’s no doubt that those looking for an alternative to Samsung’s foldable will find plenty to love about this device when it finally launches worldwide later this year!

