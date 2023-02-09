Menu
The Thrill of the ‘Squid Game’ VR Experience

Are you ready to jump into a virtual world that pits you and your friends against each other in an intense battle? Netflix and Sandbox VR have teamed up to bring you the ultimate “Squid Game” experience. Get ready for a fully immersive virtual reality experience complete with pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the popular Netflix show. It’s set to open in late 2023, so start planning your squad now!

Virtual reality has come a long way from its beginnings as a gimmicky technology used in video games and arcades. Now, it’s being used for all sorts of applications, from training surgeons to teaching kids about science. But one of its most exciting uses is entertainment – specifically, location-based virtual reality experiences like this “Squid Game” experience.

In this case, players are put into multiple locations within the world of “Squid Game” where they’ll compete against each other in various challenges. Each challenge is designed to be both thrilling and mentally stimulating – can you outwit your opponents and be the last one standing? The stakes are high and the competition is fierce, so team up with your friends and get ready for some serious fun!

Sandbox VR is no stranger to creating exciting virtual reality experiences. They’ve created a number of other popular experiences such as “Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission” and “Deadwood Mansion Escape Room” that are incredibly popular among fans of the respective franchises. By teaming up with Netflix on this project, Sandbox VR will be able to combine its expertise in creating immersive virtual reality experiences with Netflix’s knack for creating captivating stories. It’s sure to be an amazing experience for anyone who loves virtual reality and wants to take their gaming experience to the next level!



Are you ready for battle? The Sandbox VR x Squid Game virtual reality experience is set to open in late 2023, so start planning your squad now! This thrilling adventure will pit you against your friends in pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the popular Netflix show—it’s sure to be an unforgettable time. Whether you’re a fan of virtual reality or just looking for something new and exciting, make sure you check out this immersive experience when it opens up! It’ll be a fantastic addition to any night out or weekend adventure.

What You Need To Know About China’s Android Phones
How Investors Can Profit from the AI Boom

