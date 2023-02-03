Menu
EU Health Union: How the European Union is Preparing for the Next Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in global health systems. The World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies have called for reforms to ensure better preparedness and response to future cross-border health threats. In response, the European Union (EU) has announced plans to create a “European Health Union” as part of its efforts to strengthen European countries’ ability to respond effectively and quickly to any health crisis. This blog post will discuss how the EU Health Union is being set up and what it means for Europe.


The EU Health Union is an initiative by the European Commission designed to better prepare Europe for future pandemics or other public health crises. It will build on the existing frameworks, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA). These agencies will be given more power and resources, with a focus on developing stronger cooperation between Member States on public health issues.

The EU Health Union will also seek to improve access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas, by creating more robust networks between national health systems. It will also focus on improving disease surveillance across borders, sharing best practices among Member States, strengthening vaccine development capacity through research collaboration, and introducing digital healthcare solutions that can be used during times of crisis.

The first step towards achieving these goals is establishing a new governance structure within the EU institutions. A new Directorate General for Health & Food Safety has been created at the Commission level which will oversee all aspects of public health policy in Europe. Additionally, several new legislative initiatives have been launched by the Commission which addresses specific areas of concern such as strengthening surveillance systems or developing vaccines.

Another important aspect of this governance structure change is increasing coordination between Member States on public health issues. The aim here is to ensure that actions taken by one country do not adversely affect another country’s population or economy. For example, if one country decides to close its borders due to a pandemic outbreak, it must take into consideration how this decision could impact neighboring countries that depend on trade with it. Through increased cooperation between Member States, measures like these can be jointly agreed upon in order to minimize economic disruption while still protecting citizens’ safety and well-being.



The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted many weaknesses in global health systems that need addressing if we are going to prevent similar crises from occurring in the future. The European Union’s plan for a “European Health Union” is an ambitious effort designed to strengthen Europe’s ability to respond quickly and effectively any kind of cross-border public health threat – whether it be another pandemic or some other form of crisis – as well as improve accesses to healthcare services throughout Europe both now and in years ahead. With strong leadership from within EU institutions along with greater cooperation among Member States when it comes tackling public health issues head on – we may just see similar crises become less likely events within our lifetimes rather than inevitable ones!

