5 Ways to Help Remote Teams Connect

If you’re a business owner who has moved workplace collaboration and communication online, you have a responsibility to maintain the social wellbeing of your employees. Since the start of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many Americans having to work from home. If you’ve followed government advice and now have remote teams in place, they must stay connected to boost productivity levels.

While you may not be monitoring your workforce in person, there are lots of ways you can help remote teams connect.





Establish Smart Communication Channels

Communication is key when it comes to running a successful business. Unlike in an office environment where you can instantly interact with your team, working remotely means that you must use specialist software to keep everyone in the loop. Video conferencing software like Skype, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams are straightforward to use and can be a great way for your team to engage with one another. Regardless of what project or task you’re working on, your team can use these platforms to visually converse and ensure everything is running smoothly.

Conduct Daily Meetings

Regular meetings can be a great way to enhance communications in your operation. For your remote workers to work at their best, they need to know where they stand in your business and what is required of them. Conducting daily meetings can be a good chance to go over important tasks that need to be finished, as well as run through goals that need to be achieved in the day ahead. You can hold meetings on platforms like Zoom, which allow up to 100 participants to join a singular conference. Make sure that you hold meetings at the same time each day, which will create consistency in your operation.

Build an Active Community

The way your remote teams engage with each other can make all the difference. Rather than relying on e-mails, you should encourage your workers to talk instead. Personal contact can go a long way and help create and develop strong relationships. If your team has a webcam, they can connect face to face through a screen that can enhance existing relationships. Text messages and emails can be easily misinterpreted. So, frequently calling remote workers to check whether they’re on task can help you build an active and healthy community.

Provide Frequent Feedback

For your business to stay on the right track, you must provide frequent feedback for your remote teams. They need to know that their work is appreciated and valued, otherwise, all sorts of issues can arise, which can hinder work productivity. If you don’t believe a particular team member is working at their best, it’s your job to provide feedback and propose ways on how they can boost their productivity levels.





An Element of Fun

Creating a positive and happy workforce will reduce staff turnover and boost employee satisfaction. Whether you use Skype, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams to connect, you can have tons of fun online with your workforce, such as by hosting a quiz night. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may not be able to meet up in person. So, introducing an element of fun outside of work hours can be a great chance to get to know your remote teams on a personal level. You may even want to launch your own podcast or audio live stream on Spoon Cast. This audio streaming app is gaining popularity and can be used by you and your employees for business purposes.

For your business to thrive in the current climate, you need to do everything you can to keep your remote workers happy. A productive workforce is a happy workforce. So, while your team won’t be operating in person, there are lots of ways they can stay connected with each other to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Photo by Dylan Gillis

Comments

comments