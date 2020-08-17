Mobile Innovations Changing Our World

When you compare the early mobile phones (or should we say mobile bricks?) that hit the market in the 80s to the smartphones of today, it’s mind-boggling to think how far we’ve come in the last 30 years. Nowadays, our mobile device fulfills so many of the daily technological needs that we immediately feel lost without it. The smartphone is no longer just a telephone; it’s a camera, an alarm clock, a calculator, an internet browser, and an office. In this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the newer mobile innovations that have already begun to make a difference in the way we use our mobiles and some that are about to hit the mainstream in a big way.





Mobile Payments

Mobile payments have been steadily gaining credibility over the last couple of years, and now this form of payment is well and truly mainstream. With companies like Boku leading the way with their spectacular growth, consumers can now pay for goods and services via their phone bill. The online casino industry was one of the first to recognize the importance of this form of payment. Licensed pay by phone casinos reviewed on this page allows customers to make a deposit which is then charged to their phone bill (or taken from their phone’s existing credit); customers type in their phone number rather than enter their credit card details. Casino players making a payment online, as well as other online consumers, benefit from mobile payments because not only does this payment method offer a heightened level of convenience, but it is also one of the safest ways to pay online.

Augmented Reality (AR)

Remember Pokémon GO? A game that was wildly popular throughout the world; a game that was only possible due to the technology that allows for augmented reality. As the applications for this technology continue to be explored, we expect to see it take a more permanent place within our society. Augmented reality changes the way we process information; it also allows for more information to be received and to be displayed via our mobile devices on top of the physical objects around us (as in the case of Pokémon GO). Gaming software companies have already seen the potential of this tech, we’re excited to see how it impacts on our daily life over the next few years. We could also see this tech used with the education, healthcare, travel and retail sectors.

3D Scanning

3D Scanning is possible thanks to depth-sensing cameras. These cameras are a game-changer as far as what we will be able to do using a mobile device. Not only will we be able to take photographs with our mobiles that will blow people’s minds, but we’ll also be able to scan objects and rooms. Why would we want to do that? Well, the first thing that comes to mind is home decoration. Imagine if you could scan your room and then transfer the 3D image of your room, to scale, to your computer. You could then use that image to move furniture around, paint the walls, knock down walls and add features – see how it looks, and then start all over again at the touch of a button; no more renovation fails, an no expensive interior designers! The tech is already here and already in use, and apps have already been developed to ensure we can use these cameras to their full potential.

5G

The launch of 5G has been a long time coming. We heard plenty of debates regarding the safety and security of this tech. There have been delays, arguments, and broken promises. But all that strife will soon become a distant memory when the 5G network finally gets a chance to prove its worth. Our mobiles will suddenly become super-charged. We’ll have speed, download capabilities, and power that we previously only dreamed of. We’ll be able to use our mobile devices to play massively multiplayer games with no lag, virtual reality will be yet one more step closer to becoming an everyday reality – with headsets able to connect wirelessly with our powerful mobile devices. And we’ll have the capability for 4K streaming. 5G is going to allow for every mobile innovation that is currently only on the periphery of consumer awareness to become mainstream.

IoT (Internet of Things)

5G is also likely to improve the way we use IoT technology. Thanks to IoT, we can now use our mobile devices to control almost every aspect of our home life. If you’re all decked out with every possible smart home device, your mobile puts you in the driving seat. Using the IoT combined with mobile tech, we can not only view our security cameras, we can even communicate (or shout at) potential intruders; we can turn on the heating system when we’re on the way home; we can adjust the lighting, unlock the doors and switch on the entertainment system. We can even talk to our pets via a pet cam connected to our mobile.





Cloud Apps

Thanks to cloud technology, we are now able to access mobile apps and games without having to download anything to our mobile device. This tech has given us greater flexibility in regard to data storage, and it provides an added layer of security for said data. This innovative tech allows for a business to provide a better service to their mobile user customer base. It also allows mobile users to hold on to older mobiles for longer because there is no longer such a pressing need to update to more powerful devices with bigger storage capabilities.

Wireless Battery Charging

When our battery dies, our mobiles are useless. Having to plug in our mobile device in order to charge up the battery is, perhaps, one of the most inconvenient aspects of modern technology. Luckily, help is on the way. Nokia and LG are already ahead of the games in terms of implementing wireless charging tech, and hopefully, this tech will soon become standard. Researchers have already found a way to use the wireless signals present in the world around us as a power source by using what’s called ambient backscatter. It won’t be long now before using a wired charger becomes obsolete, and as far as we’re concerned; the sooner the better.

Photo by Jonah Pettrich

