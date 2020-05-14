If you’re one of the millions of users of the internet, you understand the power of having knowledge at your fingertips. But did you know there are ways to make your search even more efficient, personalized, and useful?

A browser extension is a small text file that tells the browser what information to send to a search engine and how the results are to be retrieved. A browser plugin provides the ability to access a search engine from a web browser, without having to go to the engine’s website first.

This comes in handy when you need to quickly check on something and don’t want to open another tab and go through the search process in your browser. Certain website plugins also scan the webpage you’re browsing to provide extra insights or analysis.

Overall, if you’re a user of the world wide web, there’s probably a plugin out there you can benefit from. In today’s blog, we’re counting the top 5 best website plugins available for free today. These are quickly installed via web browsers such as Firefox and Chrome.





Magento Search

The Magento Search extension is your go-to extension for online shopping. It requires no development, integration, or maintenance. Magento is an e-commerce platform that companies use to set up their online stores on the backend. This plugin helps simplify the search process with InstantSearch, a self-learning program that continuously improves search results relevance as shoppers browse an e-commerce store.

Grammarly

Even the best writers need a spellchecker. Grammarly automatically detects potential grammar, spelling, punctuation, word choice, and style mistakes in writing. It was developed in 2009.

Grammarly can be installed as a browser extension to both Chrome and Firefox, a computer program on Mac or Windows, or can be used in conjunction with Google Docs.

Because it is compatible with the web browser, you’ll constantly be receiving suggestions to perfect your writing directly on the page. You’ll get suggestions from Grammarly as you write on Gmail, Twitter, LinkedIn, and nearly everywhere else you find yourself writing. ‘

Not sure about tone? Grammarly’s built-in tone detector helps you figure out how your message will come across to readers. The extension tells you how your phrase sounds. That means you’ll have the opportunity to add a little more confidence, friendliness, or whatever the situation calls for before you hit send.

Wecompress

Do you work with images? Perhaps in graphic design or photography? Whether managing image files on your computer is a daily thing, chances are you’ve done it. You’ve transferred pictures from your camera to your computer and attempted to upload them to a website — only to find out that the file size is too large!

What to do?

Enter Wecompress, your one-stop-shop for all your file compress needs. Wecompress doesn’t just handle image files. It is a free online service for compressing PDF, PowerPoint, Word, Excel, PNG, and JPEG files. The program is offered via desktop as a software or can be downloaded online as an extension to your server. It is used by over 2 million customers in 149 countries.

When it comes to must-have browser extensions, Wecompress is a no-brainer. Simply install and you’re a click away from dragging and dropping your files to be compressed.

Zest

Zest helps fill the blank space that appears in your web browser when you open up a new tab. Billed as the “marketer’s assistant to maximize productivity,” Zest wields the power of AI to suggest content to the user based on their search history and interests while browsing the extension.

You see, Zest is a marketer’s best friend, acting as a community where writers can submit blog articles that get posted upon approval. These blogs contain rich information, tips, and trends on the broad scope of marketing. More than 50,000 marketers and organizations use Zest.





Honey/WikiBuy

Who doesn’t like a good deal?

The world of e-commerce is huge and riddled with scams, products, sales, etc. Nobody has the time to scour through the several search engine results pages on Google for the perfect buy. How do you ensure you are getting the product you want for the lowest price on the internet?

Honey and WikiBuy are designed to do just that. Users who install these extensions on their browsers will have access to the lowest prices on the internet — and they don’t have to do a thing!

Once the user turns the extension on, if you go on Amazon, Ebay, or any other e-commerce website, the extension will give you a notification indicating you either have the lowest price available on the internet, or the product is cheaper somewhere else.

Users then can click off the page and are directed to where the extension found the lowest price so they can buy.

