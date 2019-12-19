Looking for a room to stay in Washington? Then look no further than Great Wolf Lodge Washington, a family-friendly resort that brings the best of Washington to your steps. Great Wolf Lodge offers a flat-screen TV and air conditioning in the rooms and it is easy to stay in touch during your stay as free Wi-Fi is accessible to guests.

Plus, guests can enjoy a pool and a lounge, which have made this a famous choice among travelers visiting Centralia. For guests with a vehicle, free parking is available. Washington is also home to King Agriculture Museum, a popular history museum that is not too far from Great Wolf Lodge. Surely you’ll enjoy your stay at Great Wolf Lodge as you experience everything Centralia has to offer.





Veterans Memorial Museum

The mission of the Veterans Memorial Museum is to honor and perpetuate the reminiscence of the servicemen and women who have served in our nation’s armed militaries through the history of our country during peacetime or war. The mission of the museum began over a decade ago with the goal of making sure that our veterans shall not be forgotten.

The museum contains a 9,000 square foot main corridor with 85 display cases and hundreds of displays glorifying veterans. The museum features a military history orientation library with thousands of volumes. There is also a gift shop and a “USO” where you can come and enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with local veterans. For special circumstances, the museum has a modern 3,000 square foot Events Center available for reunions, conferences, meetings, and receptions.

George Washington Park

This two-acre park was created by public title during the original platting of the town in 1881 to serve as Centralia’s principal park square. The property is certain on the north and south by Main and Locust Streets and on the west and east by Silver and Pearl Streets. The maturely landscaped grounds also feature Centralia’s Carnegie Endowment Library and large wood summerhouse. The park is a widespread famous spot, particularly during special events such as Music in the Park, Veteran’s Memorial Walk, and other rituals.





Fort Borst Park

Three miles of entertaining trail at Centralia’s most conspicuous park have become well-utilized by locals, and it’s easy to see why. Two loops, the Sports Loop and the Lake Trail, make up the superior Borst Park loop of 2 miles that takes people past Borst Lake and the sports amenities. The Smooth Mile Loop, created in 2014, is precisely one mile, giving the flawless route to jog or walk and log a mile or a few.

The Borst Park trails give easy access to numerous areas of the park, counting the Borst Dog Park, Demonstration Garden, and the historic Borst Home. As for the park itself, Fort Borst Park is a noticeable place and has recently become even more so with its use as part of the Northwest Sports Hub. Several ballfields at the park’s complex regularly host baseball and softball games through a diversity of administrations. Borst Lake is a general fishing spot for youngsters, and the Dog Park on site is a popular place for people to let their four-legged friends run free and spend some energy.

