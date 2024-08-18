Google Pixel Watch 3: A Leap Forward in Size and Functionality

The Google Pixel Watch 3 continues to set the bar high in the world of smartwatches, offering a sleek, modern design with new features that make it more than just a stylish accessory. Now available in two sizes—41mm and 45mm—this third-generation smartwatch is a significant upgrade, delivering enhanced health and fitness tracking capabilities while maintaining the brand’s signature aesthetic.

A New Size for Every Wrist

For the first time, Google has introduced a larger 45mm model, known as the Pixel Watch 3 XL, in addition to the original 41mm version that has been a staple since the Pixel Watch’s inception. The new size caters to users who prefer a bigger display or need more screen real estate for advanced functions. The 41mm model is still available, providing a smaller, more compact option for those who prefer it.

Both sizes maintain the Pixel Watch’s distinctive polished pebble design, which is both comfortable and visually appealing. The new Actua Display now stretches closer to the edge, even on the smaller 41mm model, offering a brighter and more immersive experience. Whether you’re reading a text, hitting touch buttons, or using widgets, the display’s clarity and responsiveness are top-notch.

Enhanced Health and Fitness Features

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is not just about looks; it’s packed with advanced health and fitness tracking features that rival even the most dedicated fitness wearables. Powered by the Qualcomm SW5100 processor with a Cortex co-processor and 2GB of RAM, this watch is designed to handle intensive tracking and multitasking with ease.

The Pixel Watch 3 comes equipped with a comprehensive sensor stack on its back, enabling it to monitor daily activities, workouts, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate, and even perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). These features ensure that you have a complete overview of your health at your fingertips.

Fitbit Integration for Advanced Tracking

Google’s integration with Fitbit elevates the Pixel Watch 3’s fitness capabilities, making it a strong competitor to other fitness-centric smartwatches like the Garmin or Samsung Galaxy Watch. You can create custom workout routines, set specific metrics such as heart rate, pace, and distance, and receive real-time alerts to help you stay on track during your workout.

After completing your run or workout, the Pixel Watch 3 uses AI to analyze your data, providing detailed insights such as vertical oscillation, cadence, and stride length. This information is accessible directly on your wrist or via the companion app on your Android phone, making it easy to track and improve your performance over time.

Fitbit Premium members gain access to additional features like competing against past workouts and receiving personalized daily activity recommendations based on your performance data. Even if you don’t subscribe to Fitbit Premium after the initial six-month trial, the Pixel Watch 3 still offers a robust set of tools to help you maintain and improve your fitness.

Battery Life and Durability

Battery life is always a concern with smartwatches, and the Pixel Watch 3 delivers solid performance in this area. Both the 41mm and 45mm models promise up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled, and up to 36 hours in extreme battery saver mode, which disables the always-on feature but keeps other tracking functions active.

The watch is also built to withstand the elements, featuring WR50 water resistance and an IP68 rating, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities. The durable build, combined with 100% recycled aluminum, ensures that the Pixel Watch 3 is not only environmentally friendly but also tough enough to handle your daily adventures.

Smart Features and Connectivity

Beyond health and fitness, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a range of smart features that integrate seamlessly with other Google services. A new interface with Nest devices allows you to view a live feed from your doorbell or connected cameras directly on your wrist. This makes it easier to stay connected to your home, even when you’re on the go.

In terms of connectivity, the Pixel Watch 3 supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE, ensuring that you stay connected wherever you are. The watch also includes GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and QZSS for precise location tracking.

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is available for preorder now, with a release date set for September 10. Pricing starts at $399 / £349 / AU$579 for the 41mm Bluetooth and Wi-Fi model, and $449 / £449 / AU$749 for the cellular version. The larger 45mm model starts at $399 / £399 / AU$669 for the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version, and $499 / £499 / AU$839 for the cellular model. Both sizes are available in Matte Black or Polished Silver, with additional color options of Champagne Gold for the 41mm and Matte Hazel for the 45mm. Buy from Amazon.

Whichever model you choose, the Pixel Watch 3 offers six months of Fitbit Premium for free, giving you access to advanced fitness tracking and personalized health insights.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is a significant step forward for Google’s smartwatch line, offering more size options, advanced health and fitness features, and a refined design that is sure to appeal to a wide range of users. Whether you’re looking for a stylish accessory or a powerful fitness tracker, the Pixel Watch 3 is equipped to meet your needs.