Understanding the New Mpox Strain and Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again declared a global health emergency due to a deadly new mpox strain spreading rapidly in certain parts of Africa. This new mpox strain is raising global concerns, as it marks the second time in just over two years that mpox—formerly known as monkeypox—has been deemed a global emergency.

The Emerging Threat: New Mpox Strain

The new mpox strain has prompted the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) to elevate its risk assessment level. According to the ECDC, it is “highly likely” that Europe will see new cases emerge. However, they also noted that the risk of sustained transmission within Europe remains low at this time. On a worrying note, Sweden’s public health agency recently confirmed the first case of this new mpox strain outside Africa, with the patient currently receiving treatment in Stockholm after contracting the virus while in Africa.

A Look Back: Previous Mpox Outbreak

In July 2022, the WHO first declared mpox a global health emergency after the disease had spread to over 70 countries. The outbreak between 2022 and 2023 led to over 99,000 cases and more than 200 deaths, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the emergency status was lifted in May 2023, following a significant decline in cases, attributed to increased awareness and the availability of vaccines.

What Sets the New Mpox Strain Apart?

Mpox is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can spread from animals to humans. There are two main strains of mpox, known as clade I and clade II. The clade II strain, which is endemic to West Africa, was responsible for the 2022 outbreak. Fortunately, clade II cases are generally less severe, with a survival rate of 99.9%, according to the CDC.

The new mpox strain, identified as clade I, is endemic to Central Africa and is notably more virulent and deadly. Previous outbreaks of clade I have resulted in mortality rates as high as 10% among those infected. This strain poses a greater threat due to its higher lethality and the possibility of severe symptoms.

Transmission and Symptoms

Both clade I and clade II strains of mpox are transmitted through close contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials. Symptoms are similar across both strains and include flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash that can resemble pimples or blisters.

The recent mpox outbreak has highlighted a shift in transmission patterns. Historically, most cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were transmitted from animals, particularly rodents, to children in remote villages. However, the current outbreak has seen sexual transmission become a significant driver, especially among adults. The infection rates have been particularly high among female sex workers and their clients, according to reports from the journal Science.

Current Outbreaks and Global Impact

As of now, the majority of new mpox cases are concentrated in the DRC, where over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths have been reported this year alone, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Additionally, outbreaks have been reported in 15 countries, including four nations—Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda—that had never previously reported mpox cases.

To combat the outbreak, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed approximately $424 million in humanitarian and health aid to the affected regions.

Implications for the United States

While the CDC has alerted healthcare providers to be vigilant for the new mpox strain, they have stated that the risk of the virus reaching the U.S. remains very low. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed that no known cases have been reported in the U.S. as of now. The country is well-prepared to detect and contain any potential outbreaks, with around 1.2 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine already administered as of January 2023.

Vaccination and Treatment

The WHO’s global health emergency declaration is expected to facilitate better access to mpox vaccines. The DRC recently authorized the emergency use of two vaccines: Jynneos, produced by Bavarian Nordic, and LC16, developed by KM Biologics. The Jynneos vaccine, in particular, is considered highly effective in preventing severe illness from mpox.

According to HHS, individuals who have previously contracted clade II mpox or who are fully vaccinated are expected to have protection against severe illness caused by the new mpox strain. However, there are concerns about vaccine availability, as health experts warn that there may not be enough doses to contain the current crisis.

Prevention Measures

To protect yourself from mpox, it is crucial to practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with infected individuals, and be cautious when handling materials that could be contaminated. If you suspect you have been exposed to mpox, seek medical attention promptly.

The emergence of the new mpox strain is a significant global health concern. While efforts are underway to contain the outbreak, the situation remains fluid, and the potential for further spread cannot be ruled out. Staying informed and taking appropriate preventive measures are essential steps in mitigating the impact of this evolving health threat.

For more detailed information and updates on mpox, visit the WHO website and the CDC website.