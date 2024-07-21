Monday, July 22, 2024
24.1 C
New York
type here...
Artificial Intelligence
1 min.Read

OpenAI Launches Cost-Efficient AI Model, GPT-4o Mini

By Editor

OpenAI, the trailblazer in AI technology backed by Microsoft, has unveiled a new, economical AI model: the GPT-4o Mini. Announced on Thursday, this smaller version of their renowned AI models is designed to be both affordable and less energy-intensive, targeting a wider array of customers.

At a time when competition in the AI sector is intensifying, with major players like Meta and Google striving to capture a larger market share, OpenAI’s GPT-4o Mini comes as a strategic move to facilitate quicker and more cost-effective AI application development for programmers.

Priced competitively at 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, the GPT-4o Mini is positioned as over 60% cheaper than its predecessor, the GPT-3.5 Turbo. This pricing strategy not only makes it more accessible but also reflects OpenAI’s commitment to democratizing AI technology.

Moreover, the GPT-4o Mini boasts superior performance in chat applications and has achieved an impressive 82% score on the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark. This score indicates a higher ability to comprehend and utilize language across various domains compared to competitors like Google’s Gemini Flash and Anthropic’s Claude Haiku.

The reduced computational power requirement of smaller models like the GPT-4o Mini makes them ideal for companies with limited resources, enabling them to integrate advanced generative AI into their operations without significant investment.

Currently supporting text and vision APIs, OpenAI plans to expand the GPT-4o Mini’s capabilities to include text, image, video, and audio inputs and outputs in the future.

From Thursday, ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, and Team users will gain access to the GPT-4o Mini, replacing the GPT-3.5 Turbo, while enterprise users will follow suit next week.

Hot this week

Science

Climate Change Impacts Earth’s Rotation and Day Length, NASA Studies Reveal,

0
Recent NASA-funded studies have unearthed compelling evidence showing how...
Space

New Dawn for Space Storm Alerts to Shield Earth’s Technology

0
Space storm forecasting is on the brink of a...
News

Mars’ Icy Past: New Study Sheds Light on Red Planet’s Climate History

0
A groundbreaking study offers fresh insights into Mars' past,...
Artificial Intelligence

The Future of AI: Insights from the Godfather of AI

0
In the world of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton stands...
Research

The Science Behind Cold Plunging: Is It Worth It for Your Health?

0
Ready to cold plunge? We dive into the science...

Topics

Science

Climate Change Impacts Earth’s Rotation and Day Length, NASA Studies Reveal,

0
Recent NASA-funded studies have unearthed compelling evidence showing how...
Space

New Dawn for Space Storm Alerts to Shield Earth’s Technology

0
Space storm forecasting is on the brink of a...
News

Mars’ Icy Past: New Study Sheds Light on Red Planet’s Climate History

0
A groundbreaking study offers fresh insights into Mars' past,...
Artificial Intelligence

The Future of AI: Insights from the Godfather of AI

0
In the world of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton stands...
Research

The Science Behind Cold Plunging: Is It Worth It for Your Health?

0
Ready to cold plunge? We dive into the science...
Space

Unraveling the Mystery of the Ninth Planet: Could Modified Gravity Hold the Key?

0
In the ever-evolving realm of astrophysics, a recent revelation...
Science

7 Key Distinctions Between the Brain and the Mind

0
In this article, we explore seven intriguing differences between...
Programming

Uncovering the Alarming Epidemic: Unkillable Backdoors on Thousands of Android Devices

0
In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the last...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

NewsResearchScienceSpaceGadgetsInternetStartups
spot_img
Previous article
New Dawn for Space Storm Alerts to Shield Earth’s Technology
Next article
Climate Change Impacts Earth’s Rotation and Day Length, NASA Studies Reveal,

Where innovation meets insight, stories spark change, and the tech community thrives through open dialogue and meaningful connections. Join us to stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends, in-depth analyses, and vibrant discussions that shape the future of technology.

Company

Headlines

Climate Change Impacts Earth’s Rotation and Day Length, NASA Studies Reveal,

0
Recent NASA-funded studies have unearthed compelling evidence showing how...

New Dawn for Space Storm Alerts to Shield Earth’s Technology

0
Space storm forecasting is on the brink of a...

Mars’ Icy Past: New Study Sheds Light on Red Planet’s Climate History

0
A groundbreaking study offers fresh insights into Mars' past,...

The Future of AI: Insights from the Godfather of AI

0
In the world of artificial intelligence, Geoffrey Hinton stands...

TreninTech 2017 - 2024

Send this to a friend