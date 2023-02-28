Menu
How Increasing Global Temperatures Affect Air Quality

As temperatures continue to increase, so does the amount of air pollution in our environment. While some sources of air pollution are human-made, a new study from UC Riverside has found that the majority of future air pollution is predicted to come from plants. This blog post will explore how increasing global temperatures are impacting air quality and what this means for our health and well-being.

The UC Riverside study examined the effects of global temperature increases on “secondary organic aerosols” (SOA) – tiny particles created when organic molecules react with each other in the atmosphere. The study found that as global temperatures increase by 4 degrees Celsius, SOA levels could also increase by up to 14 percent due to increased emissions from plants. This increase would be in addition to any increase in human-made sources of air pollution, which has already been predicted by other studies.

The most concerning aspect of this research is how it affects our health. Poor air quality caused by SOAs can lead to a variety of respiratory illnesses including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It can also cause inflammation throughout the body and exacerbate existing conditions such as allergies and autoimmune disorders. In addition, poor air quality contributes to climate change which further exacerbates health risks by leading to extreme weather events like floods, heat waves, and drought.

Change in PM2.5 surface concentration after 4 degrees C of warming. Black dots symbolize statistically significant changes.

We must take action now if we want to reduce the impact these natural sources of air pollution have on our health and well-being. Here are some steps we can take:

• Reduce greenhouse gas emissions – Burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere which contributes to climate change and increases global temperatures. We need to transition away from burning fossil fuels for energy production in favor of renewable sources like solar or wind power.

• Plant trees – Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere which helps counteract greenhouse gas emissions and reduces temperatures globally. Planting trees also improve local air quality by providing shade and cleaning pollutants out of the air with their leaves.

• Support clean energy initiatives – Governments should invest in clean energy initiatives that help reduce emissions while creating jobs and stimulating economies around the world.



• Advocate for better environmental regulations – We should support organizations that are advocating for stricter environmental regulations that limit air pollutants released into our environment both naturally and through human activity.

• Educate your community – Raising awareness about how increased global temperatures affect air quality is an important step towards making positive changes in our environment. Spread the word about this issue so more people understand why it’s important to act now!

As global temperatures continue to rise, breathing is going to get tougher unless we take action now! We need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, plant trees, support clean energy initiatives, advocate for better environmental regulations, and educate our communities on this issue if we want to improve our current situation before it’s too late! By working together now, we can ensure a healthier future for generations to come!

