Deloitte will work with Avalabs in Order to Improve Their Recovery From Natural Disasters and Public Health Emergencies

Deloitte has formed a strategic alliance with technology firm AvaLabs to enable them to create the next generation of disaster recovery platforms. The Deloitte AvaLabs partnership will be using Avalanche blockchain for state and local governments seeking federal emergency funding, allowing these organizations easy access to what it takes so they can demonstrate their eligibility without any hassle or delay!

Close As You Go™ (CAYG), a platform developed by first responders for state and local governments to simplify disaster reimbursement applications with FEMA, was created after many frustrating experiences. This new tool helps eliminate time-consuming tasks in order to make it easier on everyone involved during natural disasters or other emergency situations where federal assistance may need to be applied – whether as citizens helping out their community members impacted by crisis firsthand through donation drives; providers providing relief efforts logistics support like transportation services that can get supplies into hard-hit areas quicker than conventional means would allow; government officials needing resources provided at the right level of capability-based off initial estimates given about damages incurred thus far.





The CAYG cloud-based platform is a decentralized system that empowers both grantmakers and funding recipients. It minimizes fraud, waste, or abuse with the use of blockchain technology in government transactions.

The Avalanche Blockchain is a platform that provides an easy and secure way for people to prove their damage after disasters. By gathering all of the documentation necessary, it speeds up claims processing time while also authenticating federal documents with accuracy – something Deloitte knows how important this can be following natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes in recent years. The eco-friendly features include using renewable energy sources such as solar panels which help lower power bills!.

