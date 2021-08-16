5 Best College Basketball Teams

There are many different teams out there that can be considered the best of the best, but I will only give you my top 5. Let’s take a look at who they are and why they made it onto this list.

1. Duke

The Duke Blue Devils are a powerhouse team with experienced players and a great coach. They have the talent to beat any other school out there on their best day, but they can lose games that they should win if they’re not careful enough.

Duke has won the National Championship three times in its history (1991, 1992, 2001). That is matched only by UCLA’s total.

In NCAA Division 1 college basketball, the Duke Blue Devils represent Duke University and compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mike Krzyzewski is the current coach and it has won lots of games.

Their shirts are always blue and white, like the school’s colors.





2. Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers are a team that has many players returning from last year’s squad. Several talented newcomers have joined the team, and they can work well together as a unit on the court.

Virginia Cavaliers have won the National Championship twice in their history (1957, 1984).

One of the best college basketball programs in the country, James Madison University’s team, is coached by Tony Bennett. They play home games at John Paul Jones Arena (14,593), which opened in 2006, and call themselves Cavaliers since 1923, predating the Cleveland Cavaliers of NBA by 50 years.

3. Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans have a team that is full of talent and great players. They have had many years where they were the best in the country, but then they lost some key members to graduation or injury and ended up slipping back into mediocrity.

They have good members on their campus where they can help you answer questions like: do I need to write my research paper online and where to find a suitable room?

Michigan State has won the National Championship twice in its history (1979, 2000).

4. Villanova

The Villanova Wildcats have a team with some great players, but they are also intense. They can play different basketball styles, and their bench is one of the strongest in the nation.

Villanova Wildcats has won three National Championships (1985, 2016, 2018).

Home to the Wildcats, Villanova University is a Division I school in Philadelphia. The team’s first season was 1920-21, and its mascot is the Wildcat.

5. Gonzaga

Gonzaga is now one of the most respected teams in college basketball. They have been known to play a more up-tempo style but are now becoming recognized for their defense.

Gonzaga has won one National Championship (2017).

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are an intercollegiate men’s basketball program representing Gonzaga University. Home games of the Gonzaga Bulldogs are played at the McCarthey Athletic Center, located on their university’s campus.

These are the five teams that you should be keeping an eye on this year, and we hope it sparks some interest in who will win the national championship game next season. If your team made our list or another school you think deserves more attention, let us know in the comments!.

Photo by Markus Spiske

Comments

comments