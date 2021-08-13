Would you automate it? Study measures attitudes towards the future of AI

Smart features are designed to make our lives easier. Nearly any routine activity can probably be made simpler by programming a device to recommend a simple voice command. There’s something about turning on the lights with a simple “I’m home” that feels much more powerful than the physical act of flipping a switch.

On the other hand, there’s a point in which automation can go too far. From collecting an immense amount of personal data on its users to even eliminating jobs and opportunities for humans, there are certain consequences that come along with all that technology has to offer.

However, a recent study by MRO Electric asked people how they really feel about automation, and it seems that people aren’t too concerned about the pitfalls of technology if it meant they could avoid some of their least favorite tasks.

For example, most people say they wish they could automate fueling their car, traffic lights so they’re always green, changing diapers, transporting kids to and from school, and the first hour of the workday.





Interestingly, family automations are the most desired according to the survey over other categories such as finance, travel & commute, and career. 37.6% of people say they’d be most interested in automating activities such as changing diapers, driving kids around, or forcing them to eat their fruits and vegetables.

Despite potential hesitations, roughly 70% of people feel either somewhat or very positive about the increasing use of automation in daily life. Just 1.55% have ‘very negative’ perceptions about the increase and 5.86% have ‘somewhat negative’ attitudes.

The report noted that sci-fi media has helped perceptions around artificial intelligence. Over half of people say these books, movies, video games, etc. have made them more excited about the potential of similar technology becoming a reality. Though 14.5% don’t share the sentiment, saying that sci-fi media has made them more afraid about the future of AI.

While it seems unlikely that parents will get out of changing diapers anytime soon, it doesn’t hurt to dream about the days where a mother or father simply has to shout “Alexa, change the baby’s diaper” to avoid getting up and out of bed – and it seems like people are already looking forward to the increased convenience.

Comments

comments