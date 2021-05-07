3 Ways to Explore the World Virtually

Explorers, wanderers, adventurists, and travelers are all feeling the itch to get out and roam around, but travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have put an indefinite halt to life as we knew it. The upside of the pandemic happening in 2021 is that the technology exists to make virtual exploration not only possible but easily accessible to anyone. You can use a PC, tablet, smartphone, or smart TV to explore the world without setting a foot outside your door. While nothing is like the real thing, some of the experiences on our list come pretty close.

How to Optimize Your Experience

Before you set off on your virtual excursions, keep your devices protected by using a VPN to mask your IP address and encrypt all incoming and outgoing data. You wouldn’t go on vacation without locking the door of your house, and you shouldn’t wander around cyberspace without protecting your devices.

While there are some awesome 3-D videos and 360-degree virtual experiences that are awe-inspiring enough on their own, you can really optimize the experience with a VR headset. There are plenty of reasonably-priced options on the market today that can be used with just about any device you have.





3 Ways to Explore the World Now

Whether you’re a foodie, an art snob, or are looking to expand your cultural horizons, there’s something on our top-three virtual exploration list for everyone. Check it out.

Tune in to Travel Shows and Vlogs

One of the best and most easily accessible ways to explore the world virtually in 2021 is to stream the top travel shows and subscribe to travel vlogs. With the demand for travel-inspired shows increasing, there are plenty of top-notch options to choose from.

Take a Tour of the World’s Best Museums

Museums might be some of the last physical locations to recover and open to the general public once the pandemic dies down. If you’re an art and culture lover and are longing to take a stroll through a nice museum, get your fix by taking a virtual tour of some of the best.

Explore the Wonders of the World

Something you might never have gotten around to doing if the pandemic never happened is seeing the seven wonders of the world. This is the perfect opportunity to take a stroll around them and get almost as up close and personal as you would have in “real life.”

Once you begin exploring the options above, you’ll see a whole world of virtual travel experiences open in front of you. Try them all to pass the time until the pandemic ends and you can get back out into the open again.

