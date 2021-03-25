Online casino gambling has exploded in popularity recently due to the ability to roll the dice, pull a slot, or play a hand of blackjack with just the click of a mouse or press of a button. Whether you are at your personal computer or on the move with your mobile device, online casino gambling is within your reach.

But it is critically important that you know who you are dealing with because the best sportsbooks and their accompanying online casino games are not always easy to find. Please understand there are thousands of options out there from which to choose but only a handful are considered elite.

Like everything else in life, online sportsbooks and casinos run the gamut from exceptional, to average, to nefarious. If you are unwittingly dealing with the latter, don’t think for a moment you will get paid when you win.





Conversely, if you are funding an account with one of the leaders in the online gambling industry then not only will you get paid, but it will come promptly and in a method of your choosing whether it be cashier’s check, bank wire, or digital currency like Bitcoin.

Therefore, the best way to avoid casino scams is to look to an independent body that vets online betting sites and solicits opinions from past and present customers. Some of them even assign a letter grade from A+ to F based on their research.

But if you are tempted to explore a site that you believe offers all the bells and whistles you are seeking, then read on and see the several tips we have to avoid scams and keep your money safe.

Make sure the online casino has a valid license in its jurisdiction. This information can often be found at the bottom of the homepage but just because you see a number doesn’t mean it is legitimate. The trick here is that some online casinos and sportsbooks pay the license fee only once, just to get a license number but never renew. Go to the regulatory body they reference and type in the number to make sure the license is up to date and valid.

Beware of bonuses. Bonuses are the pretty pink bow on top of the package that pulls players in and never lets them go. The problem is that the rogue online casinos will have plenty of fine print that essentially disqualifies any player from actually cashing out using them. Legitimate online casinos will always honor their bonuses and give reasonable and attainable rollovers that can be easily met.

Many of the scam online casinos will force you to fund your account in a manner that makes it impossible to put in a claim if there is a dispute. Make sure you know who you are dealing with before you give any financial information to any company or concern online.

Make certain the sites on which you are playing are equipped with SSL encryption to keep your data safe and your device free of malware. Always play on their free sites before depositing any money and if you can’t play for free to get the experience, then chances are you might want to move along to another online casino that allows you to do so.

Call customer support before you have a problem. Find out how long it takes them to pick up the phone, answer an email, or respond to a text. It should be immediate but if not, no more than a few minutes to speak with a customer service representative is acceptable. Once you are chatting with them, ask them questions, find out how informed they are and if you feel uncomfortable with any of their answers then trust your instincts. Run, don’t walk.

Lastly, if you do decide to fund an account at an online casino, make sure to deposit less than you would ordinarily. See if the games are fair and give you at least a chance to win. It might not be a bad idea to request a payout after playing for a bit, even if you have lost money. See how quickly it takes to get the money that they so eagerly and seamlessly took when you funded the account. Test them right away and you will get your answers more quickly than not.

