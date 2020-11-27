The Benefits of Using Smart Light Bulbs in Buildings

Smart lighting has completely changed how lighting is controlled in buildings. With smart lighting, property owners can improve security and conserve energy using simple voice commands over a smart home connection. If you are looking for a smart way to conserve energy in your home, smart lighting bulbs and other lighting systems are effective strategies.





Types of smart lighting

Smart lighting can come as Wi-Fi-enabled bulbs or Bluetooth enabled bulbs. They also include smart switches and smart bulb sockets. The type of smart bulb that can work best for you depends on your individual needs, the hub utilized by your smart home fixtures, and your willingness to alter the existing lighting system.

Smart light bulbs are reliable LED lighting devices that can be customized and controlled remotely through voice command smart technology. This smart lighting can be connected to Google Assistant, Alexa, or other smart home assistants. Here are the benefits of using a smart building lighting system.

Benefits of smart lighting

Most people are hesitant about using smart light bulbs because of the initial installation cost. However, these lighting systems offer so much more to the user in the end than normal lighting solutions. Smart lighting solutions can help with energy conservation and improving security around your premise, among other benefits.

Low energy consumption

Smart lighting systems use LED or CFL bulbs as opposed to incandescent bulbs. This reduces the amount of electricity required to light smart bulbs, thus making them more affordable. For instance, a certified smart bulb can use 70 to 90 percent less energy compared to a traditional bulb. If you are looking for a way to lower your electricity bill, smart bulbs are the way to go.

Increased life span

Incandescent light bulbs are known to have an average life span of 2000 hours at most. This means that homeowners spend more money replacing these types of bulbs every few months. On the other hand, a smart light bulb has a life span of 35,000 to 50,000 hours. This makes smart building lighting systems the best choice for anyone looking to spend less on bulb changes.

Improved security

Smart bulbs are so much more than just lighting fixtures. They can also be used to improve security around the home. Most smart home lighting fixtures are made with motion-detection capabilities. This way, the bulbs turn on and off whenever there is activity in the room or outdoor space.

You can program this security feature to include alerts went to your mobile device whenever there is an unexpected activity inside and outside your premises.

Easy light customization

Whether you are installing smart lighting in a private residence or commercial building, you probably need different lighting for different times of the day. Smart bulbs come with the customization possibility that allows you to set customizes lighting for different home or office areas.

You can set the bulbs to come fully on when you get home from work and dim-down as it gets darker outside. You can also set them to turn off at given times. The restaurant industry is especially famous for the use of smart bulbs for aesthetic purposes.

A smart lighting system comes with sensors that monitor how much daylight is entering a building. It automatically turns off on bright days and regulates light on days with low natural lighting.





Smart lighting systems are easy to upgrade

When running renovations on traditional lighting systems, it can take days or weeks before the process completes. Smart lighting systems are relatively easy to upgrade. This is because most installations do not require rewiring since they can be connected to other smart systems through a Wi-Fi network.

With smart lighting, it is possible to install sensors with existing light fixtures. This eliminates the need for a complete overhaul of your lighting system connection.

Smart lighting is fun.

Smart lighting solutions are fun and functional. You can set your bulbs to change color based on the mood in a room, with settings ranging from efficient, bright light to dim and romantic ideal for relaxing.