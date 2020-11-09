Casinos Games on Smartphones Are Becoming More Popular Than Ever

Technology has impacted a lot of sectors in society, and one of them is the Casino games Industry. People play casino games mainly because of two things; fun and real money.

It all started from brick and mortar casinos, where players would have to visit to play slot machines and sit at tables. The industry received a technological boost, and viola the result was online casinos.

With the advent of online casinos, many players do not feel the urgent need to visit a land-based casino before they could play and bet on their favorite game. However, there was one little problem; the early online casinos only had provisions for PC or desktop gambling. Games were developed solely for desktop software.

Not for long, however, because the advancement in technology granted people more access and freedom with their smartphones. Now people could set up businesses, purchase things online and yes, play casino games right from their mobile devices!

The power of smartphones was not lost on casino operators. They realized that most of their players and potential customers are more inclined toward handheld devices; including using it to play games on a casino.

Today, in a highly competitive market like the casino industry, it would be rare to find a gambling site that has not optimized its site for mobile gambling.

Virtually all casino games can now be played on smartphones, ranging from slots and poker to blackjack and live roulette. Why are casino games on smartphones becoming more popular than ever? Let’s find out below.





The History of Mobile Gambling

Mobile gambling didn’t just start yesterday. It had been around for quite a decade. Playtech- a leading software provider, developed the pioneer mobile casino software in 2005. This platform was user-friendly and convenient.

It allowed people with smartphones to play a wide variety of games on their mobile. Some of these games include poker, slots, and bingo.

Ever since then, the mobile casino industry had grown in leaps and bounds. From the 2000s till now, it had undergone a series of innovation and improvement in graphics and control functions.

Now you would find several mobile live dealer casinos allowing you to play live dealer games via your smartphones.

When Did Mobile Gambling Become Popular?

One can’t really pinpoint the exact time that mobile gambling became popular. However, it became mainstream in the 2000s.

After Playtech developed its successful mobile live casino software in 2003, more software providers started developing games that are responsive to smartphones. Presently, you would find over ten software providers powering mobile casinos.

The legalization of online gambling also helped to increase the popularity of mobile gambling. The establishment of the Gaming Commission Kahnawkake in 1996 started the trend. In 2011, New Jersey started granting online casinos licenses, after which other states began following suit.

As online gaming activities become more accepted and regulated, gambling sites became more focused on serving their players better by introducing more options for online mobile gambling.

Do we need a powerful smartphone to play casino games?

Irrespective of your smartphone, be it Android, iOS, or window devices, you would find several gambling apps available for your mobile device. While you will find some on your phone’s app store, some mobile casinos are available for download at casino sites.

You don’t compulsorily need to download an app to enjoy a casino game on mobile. There are a lot of online casinos on the internet that allow you to play games right from your mobile browser.

You also don’t need a powerful smartphone to play casino games. As long as your smartphone has a good internet connection, you are good to go.

Most mobile casinos are developed to be responsive and compatible with virtually all mobile devices.

So, you are not negating quality or quantity while gambling on your smartphone. You will still be able to play high-quality games, wager, claim bonuses, and access other gambling features effectively on mobile.

Enjoy the Same Games On the Go

The most important benefit of mobile gambling is that you get to enjoy casino games on the go. You can play anywhere and anytime you like, as long as your phone has a stable internet connection.

The best part is that all the casino games you could play on the desktop are available on smartphones too. These games range from slots machines and table games like roulette and blackjack to specialty games like Keno, Bingo, and lottery.

What’s more? You can play live casino games on your mobile and have a real-life casino feeling on the go.

The live casino mobile technology has been incorporated by many casino sites to ensure their players have an overall enjoyable mobile gambling experience. You will get to play against real dealers in real-time.

Going the extra mile, some casinos feature a live social casino that allows players to enjoy a live casino experience and interact with members of a particular social network.

Most commonly found live mobile games include online live roulette casino, live mobile baccarat, and live mobile roulette.





Conclusion

With the advancement of technology, PC games are gradually going out of fad and are being replaced by mobile casino games.

One main reason why casino games on smartphones have become more popular is that people find it convenient to do things on their mobile devices.

Now people prefer to gamble on the go via their mobile devices than sit with a PC all day. Gambling platforms recognize this need and are developing apps and optimizing their sites for mobile gambling.

