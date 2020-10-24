Every single year the online slots industry just seems to get better and better, with developers constantly fighting it out to see who can have the best online slots, and subsequently the most revenue coming in. That is why companies such as Microgaming, NetEnt, or Yggdrasil are so well revered – they hardly ever make a bad slot game – find out here.

Now, that might sound like a bit of an exaggeration, but we can assure you it is certainly true. The online slots industry is so competitive that developers simply cannot afford to taint their reputation with a bad game, and this is why so many gamblers get excited when they look at upcoming slot game releases – they are bound to be good! On that note, read ahead for the best upcoming slot game releases to look out for.





Rome: Caesar’s Glory

There actually isn’t that many Ancient Roman-themed online slot games around these days, something that can be surprising when you consider how advanced, innovative, and ruthless this ancient civilization was. Of course, Inspired Gaming really knocked the ball out of the park with Centurion, and now it seems as though more developers are taking note.

Renowned developers Playson has definitely seemed to embrace this Ancient Roman theme as their upcoming slot Rome: Caesar’s Glory can testify too. With a reported RTP of 96.23% this game is sure to prick the ears of many online slot gamblers, we cannot wait to see what it’s like.

Montezuma Megaways

Big Time Gaming blew us all away with their cracking online slot Bonanza, and now they are back with Montezuma Megaways. This game is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2020 and it is looking like it is going to be an immediate hit with the online slot gambling community.

With an innovative 6 reel set up, as well as the use of Big Time Gaming’s flagship Megaways game mechanics, it really does look like Montezuma Megaways is going to stand out upon its release. We just cannot get enough of the Megaways mechanic!





Bubble Fruits

We don’t think there will ever be a day where you would not be able to find an online slot with a fruity theme, and it is new upcoming games like Bubble Fruits that solidify this statement. This game comes courtesy of the relatively unknown developer GameArt, and they will be certainly hoping that it propels them into popularity.

To us, this game looks like a direct copy of NetEnt’s incredibly well-received Starburst slot, especially with its 5 reel grid system and the inclusion of a cluster pay feature. Only time will tell, but if it ends up being as good as Starburst this will be a very good online slot indeed.

Age Of The Gods: Norse – Ways of Thunder

Playtech’s Age of the Gods series is something that pretty much all experienced online slot gamblers will know about, and the next installment looks like it could be the best yet!

