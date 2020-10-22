A tour of different online casino games for players

“It’s hard to walk away from a winning streak, even harder to leave the table when you’re on a losing one.”

― Cara Bertoia, Cruise Quarters

For the better part of casino history, mobile casinos have been synonymous with variety and options. With an online casino, you have so many game options to check and explore, and so, convincing yourself to get off a table becomes easier. In fact, it is because of the 24X7 availability, no waiting period and easy access that these mobile casinos have become a popular option for many casino enthusiasts. Not only do the online casinos offer every kind of casino game there is, but also a variant within each casino game.

Here are all the games that online casinos offer, which a land-based casino may not:

Games of skill v/s games of chance

The casino industry divides all its games into two primary categories: skill-based and luck-based. For skill-based games, there are poker and blackjack. Here, if a player invests enough time and builds knowledge, they can beat the house edge and take a huge prize home. For luck-based games, however, this is not the case. Games like slots and baccarat are hugely dependent on luck, if not entirely.

However, it goes without saying that skill-based games do not guarantee success every time you play because strategy and assumption can go wrong. Therefore only play games that you enjoy playing; winning and losing is a mere consequence of it.





Slots

It would be a sin to leave out slots from a list of popular casino games online. Slots are easily everyone’s favourite game to play. They are easy on the rules, strategies and good for a one-night run with your friends. Go to any land-based casino establishment, and you will find many slot machines.

Slots are even called America’s favourite casino game. Online casinos go an extra mile to offer all varieties of slot games on their website. Check out the most popular websites and you will know that the highest game variants belong to slots.

Roulette

Roulette is another love in the casino industry. It is one of the oldest casino games present today. The rules have remained pretty much the same, and so has the spinning wheel.

There are a few different types of roulette, and the main comparison lies between two popular types – the American and European roulette. Players mostly prefer the European roulette over the American variant as the house edge is lower. In European roulette, the house edge is about 2.7%, whereas in American roulette, it rises to 5.7% due to the second zero.

There is another variant which isn’t as popular as European or American Roulette – the French roulette with a house edge of 1.35%. For mobile casinos that do offer French roulette, the enthusiasts should try out this version too.

Blackjack

Blackjack is another popular casino game. With the right strategy and luck, a player can even bring the house percentage down to 1%. However, it is a niche game and players need to understand rules and strategy in order to play well. A lot of people like this aspect of blackjack and love the fact that every hand requires strategy. Click here to understand this awesome casino game.





Baccarat

Baccarat is another popular casino game for mass audiences. It does not have too many rules or strategies and finds many first-time takers. As the name suggests, the game comes from France. It is a traditional card game, and there are three types of bets – the banker, player and the house.

Keno

If you love numbers, it is quite likely that you will enjoy Keno. This game requires the player to select a few numbers in the hopes that you get matching numbers out of the Keno machine. The most accurate match wins the most!

Conclusion

Considering the variety of games and then the sub-variety available, choosing a game for a beginner can be very difficult. Experts suggest that beginners should begin with easy games and then work their way up. Once you get the hang of easy games like slots and baccarat, it will be easy to put your mind and adapt to games like poker and blackjack.

In the end, it all comes down to playing safe and having a good time while doing so. Happy playing!

Photo by Francesco Ungaro

