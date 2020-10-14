Different Bingo Game Types

Bingo is one of the most captivating and enticing games thanks to its simplicity and ease. This has seen the introduction of many bingo variants. Numerous bingo sites such as barbadosbingo.com offer different variations and varieties of bingo, so you can be assured that you will never be bored again.

While the game has variants, the principle still remains the same. You buy a card or cards and wait for the numbers to be announced. If you can fill a line before anyone else, you win. If you manage a full house in the first place, you win as well. However, the rules and methods, jackpots and cards do vary within these same principles. Below are some of the different types of bingo.

90-Ball Bingo

This is the most popular bingo variant. The game is quite straightforward. Players will buy a card at a random set of numbers from 1-90 on it. The numbers are set across 9 columns and 3 rows. There are 5 numbers and 4 gaps per line. The goal here is to complete the line before anyone else and then go for a Full House.

90-ball works in three stages. The first winner is the player that completes a horizontal row, followed by a second winner after they acquire two full horizontal rows of numbers. And finally, the grand prize winner is one who gets all the numbers on their card for a full house. If more than one player hits the prize, it is shared.

The best feature of this variant is that it is much of a classic game. The 9×3 ticket dates several decades back and the 90-ball variant is considered the godfather of the game. It is the easiest to understand and play and the one most newbies will run to. The variant is reasonably fast but not overly complicated, which makes it the ideal game for newbies.





80-Ball Bingo

This variant was designed especially for online gamers, increasing its popularity in the years since its inception. To win, you must mark off a complete row in the pattern shown on the card. The game is played using bingo cards containing a 4×4 layout with one number for each square, adding up to 16 numbers.

This variant is similar to the 75-ball bingo whereby the bingo cards are laid out so that each column displays the numbers within a specific range. The first column is made up of numbers between 1 and 20, the second 21 and 40 and so on. The winner is the first person to mark off the required pattern as shown on the bingo card.

The patterns vary depending on the variant being played. However, the most commonly used patterns are the horizontal line, vertical line, the 4 corners, and the single numbers.

75-Ball Bingo

This bingo variant is most popular in the United States with multiple variants popping up all the time. 75-ball bingo cards contain 5 columns and 5 rows, with a total of 25 squares. The middle square is retained blank and the remaining 24 squares each have a number. The bingo letters are written at the top of the column with each column having numbers within a particular number range. For instance, for the letter B, there are numbers between 1 and 15, the I column has numbers between 16 and 35, and so on.

The rule in this variant is that the first winner must successfully tick any complete line whether horizontal, vertical, or diagonal. Different versions of this game offer a variety of patterns that need to be completed to win the game.

30-Ball / Speed Bingo

This variant uses the least number of balls hence the name speed bingo. While it is not as common as other variants, you can still find it on offer at various online sites and bingo halls. With just 30 balls in play at a time, there is a speed to this bingo variant that is unmatched by the alternatives. This is especially attractive to people with less time on their hands or those seeking some different kind of thrill.

The gaming cards for the 30-ball bingo have 9 numbers, with each and every square filled with a 3×3 grid. Not only is the game played at a quicker pace, but also there is a single grand prize for the full-house winner. This makes the stakes higher, which makes your heart race a little faster.

Bingo Jackpots

Online bingo offers a wide variety of jackpots that you should be familiar with when joining the game. The jackpot is not linked with the winning lines, but when the game comes to an end. Usually, this is within a set number of balls that have been drawn. The sooner anyone gets a full house, the larger the jackpot will be that is then shared among the line and full house winners. The jackpot totals will be displayed at the start of the game. Here are some bingo jackpots that you can expect:

Fixed Jackpot

A jackpot of a certain amount is fixed prior to the game starts. For instance, the hall may have a fixed jackpot of $200 for up to 57 balls. You will still get prizes when you win lines or the Full House, and the game lasts longer than 57 balls, but the jackpot will not be obtained.





Escalator Jackpot

These type of jackpots occurs over several games. If the jackpot is not won in one game, it gets turned over to the net game. The more games the jackpot is not won, the greater the escalated jackpots become.

Progressive Jackpot

The jackpot is progressively bigger when won early. For instance, in Grand Prix Bingo, the jackpot will be high if you can win in 37 balls. The amount will decrease with an increase in the number of balls.

Community Jackpot

This is a popular jackpot when you are hitting a bad streak in bingo because even if you lose the game or a line, you still get a share of the jackpot. Whoever claims the Full House and subsequently ends the game will get a percentage of this jackpot. The rest of it is shared among all players who bought a ticket to the game.

Photo by Kade Beasley

