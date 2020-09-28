Blood Oxygen Saturation and Covid 19: The Early Warning we need?

With Covid 19 creating uncounted disruption to our lives, it’s more important than ever to behave in a responsible way that protects those around us and our personal wellbeing. Finding a way to track your health can be invaluable and allow you to seek professional health or provide a detailed history before you get in touch.

What is blood oxygen saturation?

Simply put, your blood ox levels track the amount of oxygen that is present in your blood. Essential for cellular respiration, even dropping to the low 90’s in saturation levels can be significant and result in conditions such as hypoxia or hypoxemia.

Thankfully, there are a number of options available for those that are keen to monitor their levels to help keep track of underlying conditions or concerns. And thanks for miniaturization and advancements in technology, the devices are easier to find and carry around than ever before.

Why is it so important now?

While research is still ongoing in regard to the threat posed by COVID 19, many professionals have observed that low blood oxygen levels carry the potential to act as an early warning sign of infection and allow professionals to track safe recovery in patients.

The reason for this is twofold. The first is that many theories posit a lack of oxygen as an initial infection marker. The second is that one of the side effects of infection is inflammation in the lungs and reduced capacity to take in oxygen. Either of these carries the potential to be caught early and take every possible precaution when it comes to personal health.

How can I track it?

Thankfully, tracking your blood oxygen levels is easier than ever before through the use of miniature sensor devices such as blood pulse oximeters. These allow you to painlessly check your blood oxygen level by attaching the device to your finger and taking a quiet and accurate reading.

Where can I find one?

If you are looking to find a device, you’re thankfully spoiled for choice. Many devices can be picked up from a range of online providers at affordable rates and offer helpful extras such as measuring your pulse or offering quality battery life.

However, it is essential that you take every step possible to ensure that your device comes from a reputable supplier. Picking a model made by a reliable provider such as Sensoronics or other leading providers can help ensure that you can depend on your device and make the right calls when it comes to your health or that of your close friends and family.

