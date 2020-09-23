How Easy is it to Make a Million From Gambling?

You would have thought that if it were that easy to make a million from gambling, then surely everyone would be doing it, right?

Not necessarily. Gambling isn’t particularly difficult. But, it is a high-risk venture that’s not intended for the faint-hearted or the shallow pocket.





Different Types of Gambling

Gambling comes in all kinds of forms including various card games such as Poker, Blackjack, and Hearts and all your other casino favorites such as roulette and slots.

Another form of gambling that happens to be pretty popular is the betting on US sportsbooks such as those for the NBA, NFL, and MLB. And thanks to the rise of the internet, there is no shortage of online sites where you can bet with the best odds on US sportsbooks.

Local Restrictions

Unfortunately, as it stands in 2020, not all states permit all kinds (or any) form of gambling. So just be sure to check the sports betting laws that apply in your region before jumping in to make your fortune.

There are plenty of people out there who are quite proud to call themselves a professional gambler. And, many of these people make a great deal of money from it (well in excess of a million or two).





Top Tips

The following are a few tips to help you follow in these footsteps:

Bet big to win big . There are no two ways about it. Gambling is risky. But as with anything in life, the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. Sure you can play it safe, betting minimal amounts and not taking too many risks, but it will take a lot longer for you to reach a million than if you bet big. The downside is, of course, you have a lot more to lose if it doesn’t pan out.

. There are no two ways about it. Gambling is risky. But as with anything in life, the bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. Sure you can play it safe, betting minimal amounts and not taking too many risks, but it will take a lot longer for you to reach a million than if you bet big. The downside is, of course, you have a lot more to lose if it doesn’t pan out. Only bet what you can afford to lose. Another top tip to bear in mind when gambling is to only ever bet what you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees with any gambling, and if losing is going to mean you can’t eat or pay your bills, then it’s not worth the risk.

Another top tip to bear in mind when gambling is to only ever bet what you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees with any gambling, and if losing is going to mean you can’t eat or pay your bills, then it’s not worth the risk. Know when to walk away. The real secret is knowing when to bet and when to cash in. If you’re in the green and things are going well, then call it a day. Return another day. It’s always best to leave when luck is up.

So, while I wouldn’t say it’s easy to make a million from gambling, it is certainly possible. But, just in case you don’t win all your hopes and dreams in one fail swoop on the next big NFL game, there’s always the lottery to consider.

Photo by Keenan Constance, Photo by Hello I’m Nik

