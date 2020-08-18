How to Win in Toto (토토) Lottery

Toto Lottery (토토) is easily sweeping the Singapore pools and is seeing growth in international fans. What’s more? Players can place their bets online, making Toto really easy and accessible for gamblers. Are you one of them? Here are a few tips and tricks to win in Toto Lottery.

1. Numeric Trend

Toto, just like everything about gambling, is based on numbers. But it’s not enough to know what are the numbers, it’s important to understand what it means. There is a higher chance that a number will be drawn if it has already appeared in the last seven draws. If you find that a specific number has been absent in the past draws, this might mean that it’s not that present on the pool and therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking them.





2. Random Numbers

When betting or choosing a number, most people would choose special dates, like their birthdates or wedding anniversary. These numbers fall on specific ranges, like from 1 to 7 or 1 to 12. This means that if you use a specific date, most people end up selecting similar numbers. So even if you win, your prize money will be split with the other players as well. So, try your luck out and go for the random numbers! There have been many instances of someone hitting the jackpot from just choosing a number that pops out from their minds and the odds of having more people split your winnings is smaller.

3. Mix Your Numbers!

Choosing random numbers means making it really random and instantaneous! The chances of having all six numbers being all odd or all even is not random and therefore, has the least chances. So, having a good mix can increase your chances of winning.

4. No Obvious Pattern

A lottery is a gamble, so there’s no obvious pattern to follow. And this is an indecisive and amateur punter’s most common mistake. Newbies tend to choose certain patterns like a diagonal or straight vertical line across the TOTO slip. This results in many bets for these combinations and even if you win the prize money, you’ll usually have to share with the others who used the same pattern.





5. Choosing Consecutively

Okay, we’ve talked about choosing random numbers randomly, right? And this might sound ironic but choosing consecutive numbers have actually proven effective. Within each set of six numbers, there have been common cases of a set of consecutive numbers appearing, like 17 and 18, or 11 and 12. So, it wouldn’t hurt to add two consecutive numbers on your bet.

6. Numerology

Gambling is a test of luck and fate, so try to see if the number you are betting on signifies a fortune with numerology. This will help you better choose your drawing numbers and check if the accuracy is quite high as compared to random probability methods. Some would argue that numerology is superstitious, but it’s not. It’s a system of probabilities that are linked with personally significant numbers and dates. People have actually been relying on numerology without even knowing that they are!

Thanks to dylan nolte

Comments

comments