22BET UK Overview: Betting Service, Promotions and More

By Nick Hardwick
News

22BET UK Overview: Betting Service, Promotions and More

Nick Hardwick - 0
22BET is the UK licensed online betting site and casino provider founded in 2018. They also have a Curaçao licence, which allows them to...
22BET is the UK licensed online betting site and casino provider founded in 2018. They also have a Curaçao licence, which allows them to have a worldwide presence with operations in countries like Canada, Brazil and Germany, just to name a few ones. In this article we will only analyse their UK market and will walk new players through their website, sign up offers and special promotions.

22BET Welcome Offers 

Their new clients are given the choice of receiving either a sport or a casino welcome offer. By inserting code 50SPORT, new players will grab a 100% first deposit bonus up to £50 on any sport events of their choice, as long as they bet in markets with 1.65 minimum odds. Punters will be able to use their sports welcome bonus on pre-match as well as live betting events and they are offered an astonishing variety of worldwide sport happenings. Click here to view 22BET sports welcome offer and detailed Terms and Conditions.


For those who are more slot or casino lovers, 22BET offers again a 100% first deposit bonus but this time up to £100, players will just have to insert the code CASINO to be able to claim it. On top of the welcome bonus, first-time depositors will receive 22 free spins on the following NetEnt slots: Starburst, Spinata Grande, Jumanji, Witchcraft, Academy and Hotline. Click here to view 22BET casino welcome offer and detailed Terms and Conditions. 

22BET Ongoing Promotions

Although they don’t currently have a VIP Programme, 22BET is known for their ongoing weekly promotions as well as ad hoc offers. The operator’s most recent one started this July and it will be a long-term partnership with casino software provider Pragmatic Play. It will be a weekly and a daily slot tournament called “Drops and Wins” with a pool prize of £ 2,000,000 where participants will have to wager on some of the most popular and fun Pragmatic slots like Fruit Party, Wolf Gold, Chilli Heat, Sweet Bonanza and Mustang Gold. 

Furthermore, they have a promotion that runs every Thursday for both new and existing players. It is another casino offer called “Hot Days”, this time in conjunction with renowned gaming provider NetEnt, where players can win 50 free spins on the Twin Spin slot. To take part in the offer, users are required to deposit at least £50 within a week.


Payment and Withdrawals Methods

22BET offers a variety of popular and safe payment and withdrawal methods such as Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Ecopayz, Visa and MasterCard. 

22BET Website

The UK operator’s website is extremely easy to surf, users can find all they need about sport events, slots, online casino and live table games in the top menu. The footer has information about the gambling operator, more details about the products they offer and their contact details, including an email address and a telephone number.

