If you're reading this, we're just going to assume that you want to get into online slot gaming, but you just don't know where to start. Not to worry though, everyone has to start somewhere; you can't learn to run without getting the walking part locked down initially! Consider us a guide of sorts, one that could set you up to earn a lot of cash as long as you're paying attention; let's begin!





Find The Right Developer

The first thing you need to know is that there are hundreds, if not thousands of online slot titles out there for you to play with, designed by developers who span the globe and back! When you’re starting out, the best thing you can do is find one specific developer and stick to the slots found within their catalogue. We’d advise sticking with some of the more notable names, NetEnt, Microgaming, Yggdrasil Gaming and Blueprint Gaming are all worthy names for your attention.

Read Reviews

Reading reviews on certain slots that you think might be for you will definitely help you in the long run. Reviews tend to not hold back when it comes to highlighting the best parts of certain slots, but at the same time letting you know where it could improve. If a slot doesn’t have a great star/score rating, then you should probably move on to something else as the likelihood of it being worthy of your time is slim.

So Which Slots Should I Check Out?

You might think that there is just one slot variation to play right now, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Just because a slot looks like it could be easy to play, does not mean that it will be a walk in the park to spin. Cluster slots, for example, is something you will want to come back to once you are confident in your abilities to spin.





We would always advise you start at the beginning by checking out some of the many fruit slots there are out right now. Without fruit slots there wouldn’t be a thriving online slot industry right now which is a straight up fact, ask anyone. What you see is what you ultimately get in a fruit slot, there’s no additional features or quirky gameplay elements in there to throw you off your game.

Practically every developer has a fruit slot in their arsenal, which makes it very easy for a novice to step in and start spinning; which developer you choose comes down to you and your own personal preferences. If in doubt, just take a look at the front page of any reputable online slot site and it should provide you with where you need to go.

