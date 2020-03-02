Video gaming is big money. Video games have been around for decades now, and to say that they’ve changed over the years would be the understatement of the century.

We all remember the early classics such as: Pong, Frogger, Pac Man, and Space Invaders, and whilst these retro classics are still insanely popular, in terms of design they are almost primitive.

Games consoles saw classics such as Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog, but then along came the next gen consoles and the world of gaming changed.

Now, thanks to the creation of smart phones, next gen console classics have been redesigned and optimized for use on mobile phones and tablets. Last year alone, we spent more money on online gaming in the app stores, than anything else.

Here’s a look at the top 4 video games now available on mobile devices.





Call of Duty: Mobile

Even if you aren’t a gamer, you will likely be familiar with the Call of Duty game franchise. Call of Duty really became insanely popular in the mid noughties, thanks to the 4th instalment in the Call of Duty series – Modern Warfare.

Ever since, there has been a new CoD game released every year, and while many still consider 2007’s Modern Warfare to be the best, there have still been plenty of great instalments over the years.

Now, the game has been adapted for smart phones. This first person shooter is free, features plenty of online action and multiplayer modes, and even has a few classic maps, that should bring back very fond memories.

Mobile Bingo

Okay, we’ve a slight confession here, as we aren’t listing one individual game, but rather the genre instead. The reason we aren’t listing just one game is because it’s too difficult to choose just one as there are so many to choose from.

Online bingo apps are constantly being downloaded from the app stores and enjoyed on mobile devices, and we can easily see why. Online bingo is easy to play, it’s fun, and you could potentially win some money without even having to get out of your PJs, the best bingo sites often offer bonuses to new customers, and you can avail of these on your Android or iOS device.

Alto’s Adventure

Some would say that smart phones are a procrastinator’s best friend, and for times when you just want to enjoy some mindless fun, without really concentrating too much, games like Alto’s Adventure are ideal.

Alto’s Adventure is a snowboarding game which allows you to guide Alto down snow-capped mountains on a snowboard, pull off tricks, get some serious air, and just have a whole lot of fun.

With a simple interface, great graphics, and a very addictive soundtrack, Alto’s Adventure is the perfect mobile game for winter sports lovers.





Finger Driver

When you play mobile games, you aren’t playing to get the same experience as you would when playing an RPG fantasy epic such as The Witcher 3, on a custom gaming PC. No, you’re playing to have some mindless fun on your phone to pass the time.

