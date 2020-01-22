Is it challenging for you to find enough time during business hours to interact with your customers and to reply to all of their requests? Are your shopping carts getting abandoned regularly? A bot can be the solution for your online business.

A few years ago, it was hard to imagine that people would accept reporting their problems to a computer instead of speaking to a real human being. Nowadays, you’ll find bots on social media, on websites, and in online shops. Bots are on the rise and their future is bright:

Due to machine learning, Artificial Intelligence will be able to process data from different departments in your business and use it to make human-like conclusions. Not only will this improve the quality of understanding user requests but also help bots when it comes to decision-making.





While that first sounds like straight out of a science-fiction movie, bots can actually be a helpful tool for an eCommerce to turn visitors of your web store into buyers. Furthermore, integrating a bot to an online store means that communication with your customers will improve immediately. Because of complex algorithms, chatbots will be able to store a big amount of information about visitors and will provide a unique experience for each user they talk to. It’s time to say ‘Goodbye’ to unanswered requests from potential buyers.

How to Add a Bot to Your Webshop

Adding a bot to your eCommerce sounds more complicated in the beginning than it actually is. You don’t even need to hire a developer to do it. With a little bit of research, you can soon find a bot that meets the needs of your business and is easy to integrate to your web store. It might feel weird at first to let a machine communicate with your customers, but soon you will realize that it saves you a lot of time, that you can use for improving your products.

Since a bot will probably lead to an increase in your orders, it might be time to stop handling your orders on a production spreadsheet and try using smart workshop software for your business operations instead.

Add A Bot to The Shopping Cart

If you are experiencing that a lot of shopping carts get abandoned and potential customers leave before checking out, you are not alone. But the good news is that chatbots can help you with the problem of shopping cart abandonment. Just add a chatbot to the cart of your webshop and let it assist within the buying process and answer all the questions that come up during the shopping experience. Furthermore, it can lead to more sales as it can inform the customers about discounts and special sales.





As your website is your electronic business card on the worldwide web, you want to make sure that it won’t miss a trend that would lead to a disadvantage for selling your goods. If you take some time to do some research on your competitors, you will see that most online stores work with chatbots already. There is no need to panic though, as it is not too late to jump on the chatbot-train. But if you want our advice: Implement a bot as soon as possible!

