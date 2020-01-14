Gaming online is now just as popular as playing against the computer or with friends in the same room. And with the proliferation of smart phone users, more and more people are playing their games on their smartphone — whether that’s on their commutes to work, travelling or even just on the couch at home. As of 2018, 2.3 billion gamers across the globe spent $137.9 billion on games — with 51% of that coming from mobile. As of 2019, there are 2.1 billion mobile games worldwide, with 56% of these players accessing their favourite games from the smartphone 10 times or more.

Of course, gaming developers and publishers have clocked into this growing trend in the global marketplace. Some of the most popular games now have mobile versions — allowing users to enjoy their favourites from wherever they happen to be.

Want to play? Here are the top games which have been adapted to be played on your mobile phone.





Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Gamers and non-gamers alike will have heard of this classic video game series. Created by David Jones and Mike Dailly, Grand Theft Auto launched in 1997 with the title of the same name — and has had editions made ever since. One of the most famous of the lot? Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Released in 2002, the game is the sixth in the Grand Theft Auto series, with the story is set in the fictional Vice City, based on Miami. The game follows Tommy Vercetti following his release from prison and received critical acclaim on its release for its music, gameplay and open world design.

Grand Theft Auto for Vice City was released on mobile devices in December 2012 for iOS and Android. This game supports external controllers and has had favourable reviews. It’s a classic game, a turning point for the industry and one that everyone should experience.

Bingo

Bingo is such a classic game to play ; it’s no surprise it’s become just as popular online as it has at traditional bingo halls. Like other games, bingo has become such a success online that it’s started appearing on mobile devices.

With so many bingo promotions available, it’s recommended that players use reputable bingo affiliate sites, like Bingoport in the UK, to compare trusted bingo sites.

Final Fantasy VII

Known as the game that took Japanese roleplaying games mainstream in the West, Final Fantasy VII is the seventh instalment in the Final Fantasy series. Released in 1997, the game’s story follows a mercenary called Cloud Strife who joins an eco-terrorist organisation to try and save the planet. The title was an instant hit, winning numerous Game of the Year Awards and has since been widely acknowledged as one of the greatest games of all time. It’s no surprise then, that a mobile version has been released for iOS devices. While it’s not yet available on Android, many from the Final Fantasy series are available on Google Play. The game supports controllers, and has been recommended to play on an iPad.

The Wolf Among Us

Based on Bill Willngham’s Fables comic book series, The Wolf Among Us was released as episodic graphic games over 2013. Played from a third-person perspective (and set in 1986) the main protagonist is Bigby Wolf — the sheriff of the fictional Fabletown who is investigating the murder of a woman.

This game, played as a point and click adventure, is said to work brilliantly on touch devices including iOS and Android.

FTL: Faster Than Light

Created by indie developer Subset Games, FTL: Faster Than Light is a space-based, top-down strategy game released for Microsoft Windows, Linux and OS X in 2012. The game is set in space, with the player guiding a spacecraft holding critical information that must be delivered to an allied fleet, while being chased by enemies.

While FTL: Advanced Edition (which adds new features including ships, equipment and events to the game) is available on iPad devices — with amazing gameplay — it has also been suggested by the developers that fans can expect the game’s release for different mobile systems in the future. It’s definitely one to try out.

Transistor

Transistor, the action role playing video game from developers Super Giant games was one of the best of 2014. Originally released for PS4 and PC, the game features main character Red as she travels through different locations to battle enemies known as the Process. It’s much anticipated release for iOS in 2014 proved successful; by 2015, Transistor had sold more than a million copies across all platforms. This iOS version has been successful thanks to multiple control schemes and a turn based combat option.





Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

By popular developers Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft is a turn based online card game based on the original Warcraft series (of which it uses many of the same elements, including characters and relics). One of the great aspects of the game is that new content is continually updated every few months.

Free to play and available on touch devices, it’s one of the best card games available today.

World of Goo

Released in 2008 for Wii and PC, World of Goo is a puzzle game by indie studio 2D Boy that’s managed to stay fun over the years. With a relatively simple concept (players create large structures using balls of goo), it has won several awards over the years, with critics praising its unique atmosphere and fun gameplay. This game actually suits touchscreens better than a regular computer — with multitouch support and a fast paced nature. World of Goo is available for Android, iOS and BlackBerry OS with both single-player and multiplayer modes.

